Las Vegas Aviators® Clinch Spot in 2026 Pacific Coast League Playoffs

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the PacificCoast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, have officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2026 playoffs.

It marks the 13th all-time playoff appearance in franchise history and the second consecutive appearance (2025 & 2026). Las Vegas has captured three PCL championships in its history as the Las Vegas Stars. Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in 1986 and 1988 and, in 2025, as the Aviators!

The Aviators are 43-28 (.606) overall and will conclude the 73-game first half against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on Sunday, June 21 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The second half of the 150-game regular season will then continue Tuesday, June 23. The Aviators will embark on a season-long 12-game road trip against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 23-28. Las Vegas will then travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 30 - July 5.

The Aviators will host the second half champion in the 2026 PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 22 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Memphis Redbirds (46-27, .630), Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, are currently leading the first half in the 20-team International League. Rochester Red Wings (44-27, .620), Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, are in second place. The winner of the first half will host the second half champion in the best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 22.

The Las Vegas Ballpark will then host the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) for the fifth straight season on Saturday, September 26 and the time is TBA.

Las Vegas Aviators 2026 playoff tickets information is available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing tickets@aviatorslv.com.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2026

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