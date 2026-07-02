Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/1 vs. Reno

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/1 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Hull (0-0, 4.86) vs. Reno LHP Yu-Min Lin (4-4, 5.40)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Were shut out in a 7-0 loss on Tuesday in the series opener...Reno scored three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead...Casey Lawrence still managed to get through 6.0 innings of work in the defeat...Michael Plassmeyer and Gunner Mayer combined to throw three perfect innings of relief, as Tacoma retired the final 10 batters of the ballgame...Carson Taylor accounted for two of Tacoma's four hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in the loss, Tacoma's fourth shutout loss of the season.

BULLPEN BULLETS: Tacoma is scheduled to go with a bullpen game tonight against Reno, with RHP Nick Hull getting the start...Tacoma's bullpen owns a 3.69 ERA, the best in the PCL and the second-best in Triple-A...Rainiers relievers have allowed the fewest runs (151), home runs (25) and walks (168)among Triple-A bullpens this season...Tuesday's game was Tacoma's second of the season with zero base runners allowed (also: April 7 @ SUG)...Tacoma's 3.0 perfect innings of relief on Tuesday was the longest perfect outing by a Rainiers bullpen since spinning 3.0 perfect innings on June 28, 2024, at Sugar Land...in each of his last two outings, RHP Nick Hull has thrown 3.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits in that stretch.

MONTH TO MONTH: Now that June has come to a close, here is how the Rainiers have played by month:

Month AVG 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

Mar/Apr .249 124 54 2 27 124 235 26 .338 .393 .731

May .262 143 53 2 32 124 239 21 .360 .425 .785

June .267 146 52 4 38 89 183 39 .345 .471 .816

Month W L ERA IP ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

Mar/ Apr 15 15 3.68 259.0 106 18 1.30 4.07 8.44 .229

May 8 19 4.93 239.0 131 31 1.51 3.80 7.83 .277

June 12 13 4.63 219.2 113 27 1.38 3.24 8.52 .265

RAINIERS AND RENO: The Rainiers and Aces will be meeting for the second time this season and their first six-game series this week...Tacoma opened the season at Reno, taking two of the three games at Greater Nevada Field...Tacoma had plenty of success against Reno in 2025, going 15-9 against the Aces, including 8-4 at Cheney Stadium...the Rainiers found the gaps against Reno plenty in 2025, hitting 60 doubles against the Aces, the most for any PCL team against a single opponent last year and the second-most in Triple-A (WOR, 73 vs. ROC)...dating back to the start of the 2022 season, Tacoma's .576 win percentage against Reno is the fifth-best in the PCL (min. 75G).

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Saturday was the 280th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is one wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18, for the fourth-most in franchise history...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 280 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

THE BEST OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss finished June hitting .316 (24x76) between his time with Tacoma and Seattle, the fourth-best batting average of any month in his career (min. 50 PA) and best since hitting .329 (27x82) in September of 2023 with Tacoma...Bliss' .486 SLG in June also ranks as the 10th-best in a month in his career...Bliss' 24 hits in June are tied for the seventh-most in a month in his career.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom recorded the first three-homer game of his career on Saturday, giving him 19 home runs on the season, the second-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .141 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 7.1 plate appearances...Wisdom's .141 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: Rainiers nine-hole hitters have set the table well this season, ranking fourth in Triple-A with a .269 batting average and fifth with a .365 OBP, good for the best in the PCL, while ranking seventh in the circuit with a .764 OPS, the second-best in the PCL...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters also have struck out only 48 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams...INF Blake Rambusch has been one of the best nine-spot hitters in Triple-A this season, leading all Triple-A batters (min. 30 PA in 9-spot) with a .433 (13x30) average, ranking second with a .667 SLG and 1.152 OPS, ranking fourth with a .485 OBP out of the ninth spot in the order.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took down the Angels 8-3 on Tuesday night, plating five runs in the sixth and three in the seventh...Colt Emerson led the way with a 3-for-4 game, driving in two runs...Julio Rodríguez also went 3-for-5, while Josh Naylor and Randy Arozarena also tallied multi-hit games...Bryan Woo earned his seventh win of the season with 6.1 innings of two-run baseball, striking out five.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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