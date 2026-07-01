Campusano Plays for El Paso on MLB Rehab Tuesday

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-5 Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series. River Cats starter Joe Whitman matched his season high by pitching six innings and he got the win.

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano played in his first MLB Injury Rehab game of the season with El Paso and went 2-for-2 with a single, a home run and a walk. It was Campusano's 57th career homer with El Paso, the team record, and his 100th combined home run between the major leagues and minor leagues. Campusano also joined Matthew Batten as the only players to appear in six different seasons with the Chihuahuas.

El Paso catcher Anthony Vilar caught Sacramento's Turner Hill trying to steal in the seventh inning, El Paso's 24th caught stealing this season, which is second-most in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas reliever Justin Yeager pitched 1.2 perfect innings Tuesday.

Team Records: Sacramento (2-5, 44-35), El Paso (1-6, 36-46)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento LHP Carson Whisenhunt (5-3, 3.98) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 1.35). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sacramento 10 El Paso 5 - Tuesday

WP: Whitman (2-2)

LP: Boyle (6-5)

S: None

Time: 2:48

Attn: 3,877







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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