Space Cowboys Fall in Back-And-Forth Contest on Saturday Night

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - In a game that featured five lead changes and three ties, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (31-42) fell 6-5 to the Albuquerque Isotopes (39-35) on Saturday evening at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land took a lead two pitches into the game on a leadoff homer by Cavan Biggio, his eighth blast of the season. CJ Alexander would work a one-out walk, advance to second on a wild pitch and score on a throwing error by Ryan Ritter, pushing Sugar Land to a 2-0 advantage heading to the bottom of the first.

The Isotopes replied in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI single from Charlie Condon and a two-RBI base hit by Kyle McCann, putting Albuquerque in front 3-2 after an inning. RHP Brandon McPherson then struck out the side in the second for Sugar Land and registered two more strikeouts in the third, giving him six punchouts through three frames.

In the top of the fourth, Zach Cole and Pascanel Ferreras connected for back-to-back doubles, knotting the game at 3-3. Trenton Brooks worked a walk and a Jack Winkler single scored Ferreras to put the Space Cowboys back in front by a run. Sugar Land would load the bases up on a fielder's choice and a walk, but former Sugar Land hurler Parker Mushinski got a strikeout to leave the bases full.

McPherson ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a single and two walks that loaded up the bases with no outs. The righty struck out Ritter looking for the first out before he was lifted, and a flyout from Major League rehabber Mickey Moniak kept the bases full without scoring a run. However, a hit-by-pitch forced in the tying run, sending the game to the fifth level at 4-4.

A Nic Kent solo homer in the fifth put Albuquerque in front, but the Space Cowboys got a solo homer of their own in the seventh to tie the game. Batting with the bases empty and one out, Alexander launched a solo blast 399 feet to left, his 15th of the year, bringing Sugar Land even with Albuquerque at 5-5. A pair of double plays in the seventh and eighth stifled the Sugar Land rally, though, and McCann connected for a solo homer to lead off the eighth that gave Albuquerque their one-run lead before RHP Jordan Romano (S, 1) retired the side in order in the ninth for the Isotopes.

NOTABLE:

* INF Pascanel Ferreras went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored on Saturday night, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Ferreras has hit safely in every game with Sugar Land since his promotion on June 2, and his 14-game hitting streak is the longest of the season for any Sugar Land player. * CJ Alexander reached base all four times on Saturday night, going 2-for-2 with a home run, an RBI, two runs scored and two walks. Alexander's home run gives him 15 on the season, good for the third most in the Pacific Coast League. * Cavan Biggio's leadoff homer was the fifth leadoff blast of the season for Sugar Land and their first since James Nelson started the Space Cowboys game on April 30 @ Reno with a homer. * Even though he didn't factor into the decision, RHP Brandon McPherson tied a career high with seven strikeouts over 3.1 innings on Saturday night. * OF Zach Dezenzo went 2-for-4 on Saturday, extending his on-base streak to 16 games. Dezenzo has reached base safely in every game he has played with the Space Cowboys this year. * With a pair of walks in Saturday night's game, INF/OF Trenton Brooks has reached safely in all eight games he has appeared in with Sugar Land since signing with the Astros as a minor league free agent on June 9.

Sugar Land concludes the first half of the Pacific Coast League season on Sunday evening at Isotopes Park. The Space Cowboys are set to have RHP Cristian Javier start on Major League rehab while Albuquerque will counter with RHP Domingo Acevedo for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch in Albuquerque. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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