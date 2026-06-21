Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/21 at Salt Lake

Published on June 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/21 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (4-5, 6.53) vs. Salt Lake RHP Shaun Anderson (1-0, 4.15)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Close out the first half of the season tonight at Salt Lake, looking for a split in the six-game series...Tacoma fell 8-7 on Saturday night, suffering its seventh walk-off loss of the season, tied for the most in Triple-A...Ryan Bliss drove in a season-high three runs, going 2-for-3 with his second home run of the season...Brock Rodden hit his ninth home run of the season in the top of the ninth inning to spark a rally...Spencer Packard hit the game-tying single in the ninth inning that helped erase a three-run deficit, one of his three hits on the night...the Bees manufactured the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, however, to win 8-7.

FIRST HALF FINISH: The Rainiers close out the first half of the season today in Salt Lake...Las Vegas clinched the PCL's First Half Championship on Saturday night, earning the right to host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series...here is how Tacoma has fared in the first half over the last three seasons:

Season AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

2026 .260 373 139 7 84 309 599 82 .349 .422 .771

2025 .271 397 127 14 81 293 539 76 .355 .429 .784

2024 .261 451 115 15 82 401 696 153 .371 .422 .793

Season W L ERA IP H ER HR BB/9 K/9 WHIP AVG

2026 32 42 4.32 645.2 632 310 63 3.76 8.20 1.40 .256

2025 38 37 4.54 652.1 655 329 55 3.75 8.08 1.42 .261

2024 43 32 4.77 649.1 624 344 92 3.77 7.79 1.38 .252

RAMBUSCH OFF TO THE RACES: INF Blake Rambusch scored a pair of runs and stole two bases on Saturday at Salt Lake, giving him seven since his first Triple-A start on June 11...in that time, Rambusch's seven steals are the most in the PCL... Rambusch's streak of seven steals without being caught is the second-longest by a Rainiers hitter this season, trailing Ryan Bliss' current eight-steal streak (May 29-current)Rambusch is the third PCL player this season to score two runs and steal two bases out of the ninth spot in the order, joining Las Vegas' Drew Swift (May 19 vs. ABQ) and Albuquerque's Drew Avans (May 5 at Sugar Land).

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers went 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts on Saturday night, going 15-for-16 this week at Salt Lake...the Rainiers have been successful in 41 of their last 44 attempts, dating back to May 26, the second-most steals in the PCL and the fourth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 92.3% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the second-best among full-season minor league teams...Saturday's game was Tacoma's second of the season stealing at least five bases without being caught, tied for the most such games in the PCL.

BROCK IS BACK: INF Brock Rodden has hit the ground running since coming off the Injured List, hitting .421 (8x19) with two doubles, one triple and two home runs, driving in four...including time before his stint on the IL, Rodden is riding a season-best, eight-game hitting streak, over which he is hitting .375 (12x32) with three doubles, one triple and two home runs, sporting an 1.193 OPS...the hitting streak is Rodden's longest since a career-best, 12-game stretch from May 24-June 4, 2024, with High-A Everett...Rodden has succeeded at the top of the order, hitting .355 (11x31) when batting first, good for fourth in the PCL.

WELCOME BACK, WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom connected on a two-run home run in the third inning of Thursday's 8-0 win, his 13th of the season, tied for the fifth-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .125 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 90 PA), averaging a home run every 8.0 plate appearances...Wisdom's .125 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 90 PA)...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

R USSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Thursday was Tacoma's 277th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is four wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 277 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A

SALT LAKE BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 2-for-3 on Saturday with a home run, a season-best three RBI and two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to six games...Bliss is a career .368 (32x87) hitter in 23 games at Salt Lake (Smith's Ballpark and The Ballpark at America First Square), including nine doubles, two triples and two home runs...Bliss' .368 average at Salt Lake is his best at any PCL city and his 1.058 OPS at The Ballpark at America First Square is his best of any road venue in the league...since The Ballpark at America First Square opened last season, Bliss' .378 (17x45) average ranks second among visiting players with at least 45 plate appearances, trailing only the .383 (23x60) by Sacramento's Bryce Eldridge.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 23 home runs and 27 steals, also leading with a .544 SLG and .933 OPS, ranking second with a .389 OBP and .299 batting average...Tacoma's 85 runs scored since June 9 are good for the third-most in Triple-A...Tacoma is averaging 7.7 runs per game since June 9.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 5-1 to Boston on Saturday...Josh Naylor drove in Seattle's lone run in the first inning with a single...Nick Davila, Michael Rucker and Alex Hoppe kept the Red Sox off the board in the final three innings in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 21, 2026

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