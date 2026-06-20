Waldschmidt Homers to Start Game for Reno But Chihuahuas Bite Back

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Ryan Waldschmidt crushed the third leadoff home run by a Reno Ace this season to start their Friday contest against the El Paso Chihuahuas, but that was Reno's only run as El Paso took control for a 14-1 win in game four of the series.

Before most fans found their seat Waldschmidt had homered on the game's first pitch, his fifth of the season with Reno and first career Triple-A leadoff home run. That Aces (21-42) lead lasted three frames before the Chihuahuas (34-39) took the lead with two in the bottom of the fourth, then continued to add on with 12 runs over their final three set of at-bats.

Right-hander Bryce Jarvis (2-2) made the start out of the bullpen, working three innings while allowing only two runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. Unfortunately, he was left on the hook for his loss, his second of the season.

Reno had just five more hits after Waldschmidt's dinger, two of which came before the first inning had ended. Among those knocks was another extra-base hit for Waldschmidt, a two-out double in the eighth. From the leadoff position he finished 2-for-3 while also walking once.

Also logging a multi-hit game was Luis Urías, who closed his night 2-for-4 though he neither scored nor drove any runs in.

Now trailing 3-1 in the series, the Aces will look to avoid a series loss when the two teams meet for game five on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.