Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/19 at Salt Lake

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/19 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-0, 0.00) vs. Salt Lake RHP George Klassen (2-5, 5.53)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL INF Weston Wilson - contract selected by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Picked up their second shutout win of the season on Thursday night, beating Salt Lake 8-0...Casey Lawrence dealt 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, striking out two, passing the baton to Josh Simpson for 2.0 scoreless innings, followed by Gunner Mayer who finished the game with a clean ninth inning...the Rainiers hit three home runs in the victory, getting a two-run homer from Victor Labrada in the first inning, a two-run homer from Patrick Wisdom in the third inning and a three-run blast from Spencer Packard in the seventh to cap off the 8-0 win.

WELCOME BACK, WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom connected on a two-run home run in the third inning of Thursday's 8-0 win, his 13th of the season, tied for the fifth-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .137 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 90 PA), averaging a home run every 7.3 plate appearances...Wisdom's .137 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 90 PA)...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA)...Thursday's home run was Wisdom's second home run in as many games with Tacoma, having homered in his last game with the Rainiers on May 17 against Sugar Land, the third time Wisdom has homered in consecutive games with Tacoma this season.

QUADRUPLE-DOUBLE: The Rainiers turned four double plays in Thursday's win, their fourth game this season with four double plays, the most in Triple-A...no other Triple-A team has done it more than twice...Tacoma's 63 double plays turned this season are tied four the fourth-most in Triple-A...the 2026 season marks the first time Tacoma has turned four doubles plays in four games since the 2008 campaign, which also saw the feat on four occasions...the Rainiers have not had five games with four double plays turned since at least the 2005 season.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Thursday was Tacoma's 277th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is four wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 277 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

FIRST INNING FEAST: The Rainiers plated a pair of runs in the first inning on Thursday, the sixth time in the last nine games Tacoma has scored in the opening frame...Victor Labrada hit a two-run home run in the first inning on Thursday, Tacoma's ninth first-inning home run of the season...of the ninth, five of them have come since June 9...Tacoma's five first-inning homers since June 9 are the most in Triple-A and tied for the most in the minor leagues...the Rainiers are hitting .415 (17x41) in the first inning since June 9 to lead all Triple-A teams and have scored 13 runs in the first inning in that time, tied for the most in Triple-A (also: Memphis).

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: The Rainiers went 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts on Thursday night, going 10-for-11 this week at Salt Lake...the Rainiers have been successful in 36 of their last 39 attempts, dating back to May 26, the second-most steals in the PCL and the fourth-most in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 92.3% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the second-best in Triple-A and the third-best among full-season minor league teams.

NO WALKS FOR YOU: Tacoma pitchers did not issue a walk on Thursday night, the third game this season with no walks allowed...the Rainiers have issued 260 walks this season, the fewest in the PCL and the second-fewest in Triple-A (trailing Buffalo - 259), leading the circuit with a 3.72 BB/9...Tacoma's 2.17 K/BB ratio is the best in the PCL and tied for the eighth-best in Triple-A...Tacoma's 9.5% walk rate is the best in Triple-A, and one of just three teams to have a walk rate below 10% (Buffalo, Charlotte - 9.9%)...Tacoma has finished with a walk rate under 10% in four of the last five seasons, while no other PCL team has done it more than twice.

SALT LAKE BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs on Thursday, his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit...Bliss is a career .363 (29x80) hitter in 21 games at Salt Lake (Smith's Ballpark and The Ballpark at America First Square), including nine doubles, two triples and a home run...Bliss' .363 average at Salt Lake is his best at any PCL city, while his 1.014 OPS at The Ballpark at America First Square ranks second of any road venue in the league, trailing only the 1.021 OPS he had at Smith's Ballpark, the former home of the Salt Lake Bees...Bliss combined 1.018 OPS at Salt Lake is over 100 points better than the next-closest city, which is his .886 OPS at Las Vegas...since The Ballpark at America First Square opened last season, Bliss' .368 average ranks second among visiting players with at least 45 plate appearances.

EXTRA INNINGS, EXTRA RUNS: Tacoma plated six runs in the 10th inning to secure Wednesday's 12-6 victory, tied for the most runs in a single extra inning in a PCL game this season and the second-most in Triple-A (trails: Charlotte - 9R in 11th on June 3 at Durham)...it's the most runs the Rainiers have scored in a single extra inning since at least 2005, having only previously put up five runs in an extra inning once before, coming on June 15, 2007 at Tucson...Davis is one of five Triple-A hitters to hit an extra-inning, three-run home run (or better) on the road this season...of Tacoma's eight extra inning games this season, six of them have come on the road.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, pacing the circuit with 20 home runs and 22 steals, while also leading with a .407 OBP and .981 OPS ranking second with 99 hits, and a .574 SLG...Tacoma's 76 runs since last Tuesday are tied for the second-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have collected an extra-base hit in each of their last 11 games (since June 6), pacing the PCL with 46 extra-base hits in that time, tied for the second-most in Triple-A.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.8% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters lead all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 61.9% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all PCL pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 68.1%, good for the third-best in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: Bryan Woo fired 7.0 shutout innings with nine strikeouts as the Mariners blanked the Orioles 3-0...the Mariners scored all three of their runs in the first inning, getting an RBI double from Cole Young and a two-run single from Colt Emerson...Emerson also picked up his first Major League steal in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2026

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