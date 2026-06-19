Mondou Homers in Chihuahuas' Loss Thursday

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Reno starting pitcher Yu-Min Lin allowed only one run in six innings in the Aces' 8-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday at Southwest University Park. El Paso's run came on a solo home run by left fielder Nate Mondou in the bottom of the fifth inning, his fifth homer of the season and third against Reno.

El Paso designated hitter Carlos Rodríguez went 0-for-4 to end his 22-game hitting streak. It tied Albuquerque's Cole Carrigg for the longest hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League this season. Six of the Aces' runs came in their 10-batter top of the fifth inning.

Chihuahuas third baseman Clay Dungan went 1-for-4 with a single and has a .444 on-base percentage against Reno this season. Ty Adcock pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his first game with El Paso after being outrighted by San Diego. The Chihuahuas have won two of the first three games of the series.

Team Records: Reno (31-41), El Paso (33-39)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Jose Cabrera (1-1, 3.94) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-0, 0.00). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Reno 8 El Paso 1 - Thursday

WP: Lin (4-4)

LP: Sears (4-3)

S: None

Time: 2:41

Attn: 4,954







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.