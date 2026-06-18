Dirty Sodas Rally Late, Stumble in Extras on Wednesday

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Utah Dirty Sodas erased a 6-3 deficit with three runs over the eighth and ninth innings to send Wednesday's game to extras. Tacoma batted around for six runs in the additional frame to win 12-6 in 10 innings and froze Salt Lake's winning streak.

Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 6 (Final/10)

WP: Houston Roth (2-3)

LP: Tayler Saucedo (2-2)

Key Performers

Nelson Rada: 2-3, 2 R, 2 BB

Christian Moore: 2-5, R, K

Jeimer Candelario: 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Joey Lucchesi: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K

Game Summary

Tacoma struck first in Wednesday's contest, posting a three spot in the first. Spencer Packard punctuated the frame with a two-run shot to the right field berm. Salt Lake responded in the bottom half, tying the game at three each. Jeimer Candelario provided the big swing on a two-run triple, while Yolmer Sánchez brought home the third Bees run on a sacrifice fly.

After the high-scoring opening stanza, the pair of former big league starters took over. Salt Lake's Taijuan Walker worked through the second without harm, recording his third pickoff of the campaign in the frame. Meanwhile, Tacoma's Carson Fulmer held the Bees' bats quiet, as he struck out the side in the fourth.

In the fifth, an one-out RBI double by the visitors broke the 3-3 tie. Walker got the final two outs of the frame to complete five innings. The Salt Lake bats continued to be silenced by Tacoma pitching, while Joey Lucchesi matched the effort with two scoreless frames out of the 'pen.

Tacoma broke through in the eighth off Huascar Ynoa. The Rainiers tallied three consecutive one-out hits, with two going for extra bases. The righty stranded two to avoid more damage and kept the score at 6-3.

Staying with recent trends, the Bees battled back in the eighth. Nelson Rada walked and Josh Lowe doubled to set the table with nobody out. Sánchez made it 6-4 on a RBI groundout, before Kyren Paris checked in with a two-out run-scoring single to close the gap at 6-5.

A scoreless top of the ninth from Ynoa placed the game in the hands of the Salt Lake offense. A Zach Humphreys double, Christian Moore single and Rada walk loaded the bases for Lowe with one out. The outfielder lifted a 1-2 pitch into left, deep enough to score pinch-runner Bryce Teodosio from third and knot the game at 6. Despite loading the bases again, Sánchez struck out to unlock free baseball in Daybreak.

It was a prosperous 10th inning for Tacoma, putting up half a dozen runs in the extra frame. Back-to-back singles made it 7-6, before the visitors loaded the bases. A two-run single extended the advantage to 9-6. With two runners on and two outs, Colin Davis supplied the emphatic blow of the evening, sending a three-run shot off the scoreboard in left for a 12-6 lead. It was the first longball given up by Salt Lake pitching in extra innings this season.

Salt Lake went quietly in the bottom half to seal the win for the Rainiers and halt the Bees' winning streak at four games.

Game Notes

Salt Lake saw their winning streak stop at four games with Wednesday's defeat. Additionally, it's the third straight loss when wearing the Utah Dirty Sodas identity and second straight extra-inning defeat. The Bees are now 2-5 when turning into the Dirty Sodas on the season.

Salt Lake is now 4-3 in extra innings this season (2-3 at home, 2-0 on the road). The six runs allowed in the 10th tied the franchise record for the most given up by Salt Lake in extra innings, matching the output by Calgary on May 2, 1995.

Salt Lake struck out 14 times on Wednesday night, marking a season-high by the Bees offense and the most since Aug. 1, 2025 at Oklahoma City.

Jeimer Candelario tripled home two Bees in his first at-bat tonight, marking his first Triple-A three-base knock since June 15, 2019 with Toledo (Detroit Tigers). Candelario has consecutive games with a hit and at least one RBI.

Starter Taijuan Walker nabbed his third runner of the season on a pickoff of Blake Rambusch in the second. Walker is tied with Sugar Land's Tom Cosgrove with most by an arm in the PCL. Walker completed five innings tonight, sending the Bees to a 14-14 record this season when the starter throws at least five frames.

Nelson Rada singled and scored in the first, extending both such streaks to three games. The infielder continued his prowess on Wednesdays at home with his fourth multi-hit effort in those games. Rada is batting 10-for-28 (.429) as a Utah Dirty Soda with 10 runs scored, six walks, four RBI and has at least one hit in all seven contests he's appeared in. The 20-year old stole second for his 21st of the season, the most he's recorded in a Triple-A season. Rada also scored twice tonight, his 10th multi-run game of the season.

Christian Moore extended his season-long hit streak to nine games on Wednesday, singling in his first at-bat. The infielder later scored on Candelario's triple, marking Moore's third straight game with a run scored. Moore has three straight multi-hit efforts and has seven total over his current hit streak.

Yolmer Sánchez tied the game twice tonight, with a first-inning sacrifice fly and a ninth-inning RBI groundout. It marks his third straight game with at least one run driven home and has four total RBI over that span. It was the third time this season a Salt Lake hitter posted multiple RBI without a hit joining Niko Kavadas (Apr. 4 vs. SAC) and Nick Madrigal (Apr. 14 vs. SUG).

Thanks to a two-out walk, Kyren Paris now holds an 11-game on-base streak, a new season-high. Paris also swiped second base and is a perfect 4-for-4 on the basepaths since joining Salt Lake on June 9. The infielder also had a multi-walk game, his fourth at Triple-A this season.

Ryan Nicholson led off the second with a walk, reaching in his third straight game. Since his Triple-A debut on June 12 in Reno, Nicholson has reached base in three of his first four games.

Ben Gobbel reached safely in his ninth straight game, good for a new season long in 2026. The infielder singled in the fourth, extending his hit streak to four games. Gobbel has hits in six of the seven games he has appeared in as a Bee. Tonight's third baseman swiped his first bag at Triple-A this season. It's his first swipe since August 27, 2025 with Rocket City.

After his streak of three straight games without allowing a run ended in his last outing, Joey Lucchesi picked up where he left off. The southpaw went two innings while allowing no runs or hits and striking out one.

An eighth-inning double gave Josh Lowe consecutive nights with a two-bagger. Lowe has nine extra-base hits in the month of June. The outfielder also tacked on a RBI to his ledger, making it three straight games with a run brought in.

To score the game-tying run that sent the game to extras, Zach Humphreys reached home after hitting his eighth double of the season. The catcher's run was his 15th of the season and he also has back-to-back games with a hit.

Kaleb Ort came into the extra inning game, recording the last out of the top of the 10th. The righty has back-to-back scoreless outings.

Up Next

The Bees will look to start a new winning streak on Thursday, with Fry Sauce Night in South Jordan. The ninth game this season against Tacoma is set for a 6:35 p.m. MDT first pitch.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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