Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/17 at Salt Lake

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/17 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Carson Fulmer (0-0, 4.50) vs. Salt Lake RHP Taijuan Walker (0-1, 3.73)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the series opener in Salt Lake 10-6 on Tuesday...Salt Lake took an 8-2 lead after three innings, but Tacoma chipped away as Weston Wilson tallied three hits in his Rainiers debut, driving in a run in the third inning...Ryan Bliss hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and doubled home a run in the sixth, later followed by an Brian O'Keefe RBI single to make it 8-6...the Bees scored the final two runs of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 10-6...Michael Plassmeyer and Robinson Ortiz each threw 2.0 scoreless innings of relief in the loss.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: Tacoma went 6-for-6 in stolen base attempts on Tuesday, tied for the second-most steals in a PCL game this season without being caught...it's Tacoma's most steals in a game without being caught since going 6-for-6 against Oklahoma City on September 21, 2025...the last time Tacoma went 7-for-7 was a month earlier against Oklahoma City on August 21, 2025...the Rainiers have been successful in their last 11 stolen base attempts, dating back to June 13 and have been successful in 32 of their last 34 attempts, dating back to May 26, tied for the third-most steals in Triple-A in that time...Tacoma's 94.1% stolen base percentage since May 26 is the best in Triple-A and tied for the second-best in the minor leagues.

NO WALKS FOR YOU: Tacoma pitchers have kept the ball in the zone this season, issuing just 254 walks, the fewest in Triple-A, leading the circuit with a 3.75 BB/9...Tacoma's 2.14 K/BB ratio is the best in the PCL and tied for the ninth-best in Triple-A...Tacoma's 9.5% walk rate is the best in Triple-A, and one of just three teams to have a walk rate below 10% (Buffalo, Charlotte - 9.9%)...Tacoma has finished with a walk rate under 10% in four of the last five seasons...no other PCL team has done it more than twice.

SALT LAKE BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI in his first game back in Tacoma's lineup on Tuesday...Bliss is a career .367 (11x30) hitter in seven games at Salt Lake, including five doubles, the most on the roster at Salt Lake...Bliss' .367 average at Salt Lake is his best of any PCL venue, while his .977 OPS ranks second, trailing only the 1.021 OPS he had at Smith's Ballpark, the former home of the Salt Lake Bees...in total, Bliss has hit .361 at Salt Lake with a 1.004 OPS, over 100 points higher than his next-closest OPS of .886 at Las Vegas.

JUNE HEAT: Dating back to June 9, the Rainiers have been one of the hottest offenses in Triple-A, hitting .322, the best in the circuit, also leading with 78 hits, 15 home runs, 18 steals, a .417 OBP, .574 SLG and .991 OPS...Tacoma's 56 runs since last Tuesday are the third-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have collected an extra-base hit in each of their last nine games (since June 6), pacing the PCL with 35 extra-base hits in that time, tied for the fifth-most in Triple-A.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Over his last 25 games, INF Alejo Lopez has hit .353 (30x85) with nine doubles and two home runs, driving in 11...in that time (since May 10), Lopez has walked seven times to seven strikeouts, the second-fewest strikeouts among Triple-A hitters with at least 70 plate appearances in that span, sporting a .415 on-base percentage, a .529 slugging percentage and a .944 OPS...on the season, Lopez has taken 12 walks to 10 strikeouts, ranking eighth among Triple-A hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 1.2 BB/K ratio.

REETZ ROLLING: Since May 1 (19G), C Jakson Reetz has been on a tear, hitting .355 (22x62) with three doubles and two home runs...in that time, he ranks third among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) with a .452 on-base percentage and fourth in batting average...Reetz has collected a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, with a trio of three-hit games in that time...on the season, Reetz ranks fifth among Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA) with his .302 batting average, eighth with a .404 on-base percentage and a .765 BB/K ratio (13BB/17K).

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.8% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters lead all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.3% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence ranks second among all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 69.1%.

MARINERS UPDATE: Logan Gilbert struck out a season-high 10 as the Mariners beat the Orioles 3-1 on Tuesday night...Gilbert threw 7.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits to earn his fifth win of the season...Cal Raleigh delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning in his first game back from the Injured List...Eduard Bazardo and Andres Muñoz kept Baltimore off the board for the final two frames to finish the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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