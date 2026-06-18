Isotopes Fall to Space Cowboys, 21-8

Published on June 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the game tied, 3-3, entering the fourth inning, the Isotopes allowed 10 runs over the next three frames to fall 21-3 to Sugar Land Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Ryan Ritter went 3-for-6 with a double, extending his Triple-A hit streak to 29 games-setting an Isotopes franchise record (previous: Mike Tacuhman, 28, August 12, 2016-April 9, 2017). It's the longest active streak in MiLB. During streak, is slashing .411/.469/.806 with 12 doubles, three triples, 11 homers and 41 RBI. It was his seventh three-hit game during the streak and 17th multi-hit contest. There have only been three longer hit streaks in the PCL since 2005 (Illdemaro Vargas, 35, Reno, 2018; Jake Elmore, 31, Reno, 2012; Anderson Hernandez, 30, Oklahoma City, 2011).

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with a walk and single to push his hit streak to 19 contests, the fourth-longest active streak in MiLB. During the streak, he is slashing .430/.446/.848 with 11 doubles, two triples, six homers and 15 RBI. Also has a 23-game on base streak, establishing a season-high (previous: 22, April 17-May 14).

-Chad Stevens went 0-for-4 with a walk, extending his overall on-base streak to 51 games and his 2026 streak to 41 (every game with a plate appearance with Albuquerque this year). During his overall streak, he is slashing .340/.426/.476 with 15 doubles, one triple, three homers, 35 RBI and 27 walks. Was his eighth game during the 51-game streak without recording a hit.

-Vimael Machin went 1-for-4 with two RBI, extending his on-base streak to 17 games. During streak is slashing .313/.368/.433 with two doubles, two home runs, 15 RBI and five walks.

-Charlie Condon went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Over his last nine games is slashing .343/.425/.971 with two triples, six homers, four walks and 16 RBI. Recorded two of his three triples in back-to-back games (first time in career with a triple in back-to-back games).

-The Isotopes allowed 21 runs on the night, the most permitted since August 4, 2024, at Las Vegas (also 21). It's the 15thtime in club history surrendering 20+ runs and the sixth time doing so twice in a season (last 2024).

-Albuquerque allowed 24 hits, the most relented since August 16, 2023, vs. El Paso (also 24).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 12:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Gabriel Hughes while Ethan Pecko is slated to start for Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2026

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