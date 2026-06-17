September 5 Game Time Changed to 1:35 PM; Fireworks Show Moved to September 4

Published on June 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Due to a scheduling conflict with UNM Football, the Albuquerque Isotopes today announced that first pitch for the game against Tacoma on Saturday, September 5 has been moved up to 1:35 pm. Gates will open at 12:30 pm. The game was originally scheduled for 6:35 pm.

The scheduled Fireworks Show for September 5, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union, has been moved to Friday, September 4.

Star Wars Night, originally scheduled for September 5, has also been moved to Saturday, September 19 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm and gates opening at 5:00 pm.

Saturday, September 19 Promotions:

Star Wars Night

Fan Appreciation Weekend

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers

Little League Night

Other updates regarding promotions will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2026

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