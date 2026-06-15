Isotopes Set for Two Weeks at Home

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes begin the first series of a two-week homestand tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the opening contest of a six-game set against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, affiliate of the Houston Astros. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Specialty Food Items of the Homestand: Meatball Sub (available at the Bullpen Cart by section 109) - Hearty Italian meatballs are nestled in a toasted split-top bun and smothered in rich, house-made marinara sauce. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese, this classic sub delivers savory, comforting flavors in every bite.

Tomorrow, June 16 at 6:35 pm

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

DJ Everedy performing outside of McKernan Hall

This Wednesday, June 17 at 6:35 pm

All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, June 18 at 12:05 pm

Youth Summer Program Day - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, June 19 at 6:35 pm

Juneteenth Celebration- Join us as we celebrate and remember this historic day in our nation's history

Flex Water Bottles, courtesy of BeWell, New Mexico's Health Insurance Marketplace (first 3,000 fans)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40 - 6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

DJ Pwrhouse performing outside of McKernan Hall

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, June 20 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra - Enjoy Mariachi bands and folklórico dancers throught out the game

Adult Mariachis Fútbol Jersey giveaway, courtesy of Toyota (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Toyota (music theme: Latin party hits)

DJ NikeBoy performing outside McKernan Hall

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, June 21 at 6:05 pm

Father's Day Pre-Game Catch on the Field (5:00 - 5:30 pm)

Specialty Father's Day merch sold in the Pro Shop

Faith & Family Night

Post-Game Fireworks Show, Eastern New Mexico University and The City of Portales (music theme: Dad rock)

Local Locas Face Painting throughout the game

Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026

Isotopes Set for Two Weeks at Home - Albuquerque Isotopes

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