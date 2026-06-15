Bluey Is Coming to Greater Nevada Field
Published on June 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - Families across Northern Nevada are invited to meet one of the world's most beloved children's characters as Bluey comes to Greater Nevada Field for the Reno Aces game on Sunday, July 12.
The event will run during the Aces game from 12:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Coors Light Party Zone inside the stadium and feature four different sessions where fans will have a chance to take a photo with Bluey.
For all the details of Bluey's trip to Greater Nevada Field, visit https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/bluey-day.
The first two sessions are pre-purchased guaranteed meet-and-greet opportunities while the third and fourth sessions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis open to all attendees. A ticket to the Aces game is required for all four sessions.
To purchase tickets for the first two sessions, click HERE.
On the field, the Aces will be hosting the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with gates opening at 12:05 p.m.
Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026
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- Salt Lake at Reno Series Recap - Salt Lake Bees
- Bluey Is Coming to Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
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