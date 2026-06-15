Salt Lake at Reno Series Recap

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #6

June 9-14

Salt Lake 4-2

Game 1 - Reno 6, Salt Lake 4

WP: Isaiah Campbell (2 - 1) LP: Rob Kaminsky (0 - 1) SV: Yilber Diaz (3)

Salt Lake and Reno traded scoreless innings early before Tyler Locklear put the Aces on the board with a solo home run in the second. The Bees answered in the fifth when Yolmer Sánchez scored on a wild pitch, but Reno responded immediately with a three-run fifth highlighted by Tim Tawa's two-run triple and an RBI single from Luis Urias. Heading into the eighth with just one hit trailing 4-1, Josh Lowe crushed a game-tying three-run homer- his fifth of the season- scoring Christian Moore and Nelson Rada. However, Reno regained the lead in the bottom half when Tawa delivered his second triple of the night, driving in two runs as the Aces held on for a 6-4 victory in the series opener.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 9, Reno 7

WP: Justin Dunn (1 - 3) LP: Antonio Menendez (0 - 1) SV: Jose Fermin (6)

Salt Lake overcame a five-run deficit and eight combined errors to defeat Reno 9-7 on Wednesday night and even the series. Reno built a 6-1 lead through three innings, highlighted by Angel Ortiz's three-run homer, before the Bees chipped away with three runs in the fourth and added single runs in the sixth and seventh. Trailing 7-6 in the eighth, Bryce Teodosio delivered the decisive blow with a go-ahead three-run homer that traveled 458 feet, putting Salt Lake in front for good. Tayler Saucedo retired the side in order in the eighth before José Fermin worked around two hits in the ninth to secure the victory.

Game 3 - Reno 7, Salt Lake 4

WP: Isaiah Campbell (3 - 1) LP: Taijuan Walker (0 - 1) SV: Yilber Diaz (4)

Reno struck first in the third inning on a sacrifice fly and extended its lead with RBI hits in the fourth and fifth against Taijuan Walker. Walker allowed three runs over five innings before Joey Lucchesi took over and delivered two scoreless frames in relief. Salt Lake threatened in the seventh by loading the bases but came away empty. The Bees finally broke through in the eighth when Christian Moore drove in a run with an RBI single and Nelson Rada added a sacrifice fly, trimming Reno's lead to 3-2. The Aces responded with four runs in the bottom of the eighth, highlighted by Tim Tawa's towering 463-foot, two-run homer, to push the advantage to 7-2. Salt Lake mounted a late rally in the ninth as Christian Moore delivered a two-run single, finishing with three RBI, but the comeback fell short as Reno secured a 7-4 victory.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 8, Reno 7 (10 inn.)

WP: Jose Fermin (2 - 0) LP: Antonio Menendez (0 - 2)

Salt Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead behind a 499 foot two-run blast from Josh Lowe in the first. Reno scored four unanswered highlighted by Anderdson Rojas' solo shot, a run in the second and a pair of runs in the third. Kyren Paris brought the Bees within one in the fourth before Lowe tied the game in the fifth with his second homer of the night. After Reno took the lead, Christian Moore led off the seventh with a homer and later put the Bees in front with his second long ball of the night in the eighth. Tyler Locklear tied the game and sent it to extras in the bottom of the ninth before Salt Lake plated two in the 10th on a bases loaded hit by pitch to Arol Vera and a sacrifice fly by Moore. Jacob Amaya cut the deficit to one in the bottom half before Jose Fermin escaped the jam to earn the win and slam the door shut on an 8-7 10th inning win for Salt Lake.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 3, Reno 0

WP: Tayler Saucedo (2 - 1) LP: Juan Burgos (0 - 4)

George Klassen struck out six over three scoreless innings, while Salt Lake's pitching staff combined to keep Reno off the board on Saturday night. Taking a scoreless tie into the ninth, the Bees broke through when Kyren Paris brought home the first two runs on a groundball to third. Yolmer Sánchez later added an RBI single to cap a three-run inning. Tayler Saucedo recorded the final five outs, escaping a bases-loaded threat in the ninth to secure Salt Lake's 3-0 shutout victory.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 11, Reno 10

WP: Joey Lucchesi (3 - 1) LP: Yilber Diaz (3 - 3) SV: Kaleb Ort (3)

Salt Lake erased multiple deficits and rallied three different times, scoring six runs in the fifth inning to overcome a 7-2 hole before ultimately securing an 11-10 victory over Reno on Sunday afternoon. Ben Gobbel tied the game early with his first career Triple-A home run, while Josh Lowe drove in three runs as the Bees answered a five-run Reno fourth with a six-run fifth highlighted by RBI hits from Lowe, Nelson Rada, and Ryan Nicholson, whose go-ahead single gave Salt Lake its first lead. The back-and-forth battle featured four ties and five lead changes over the final five innings. After Reno tied the game in the sixth and took a 9-8 lead in the seventh, Christian Moore delivered a game-tying RBI double in the eighth before Yolmer Sánchez followed with a go-ahead RBI single. Reno answered again in the bottom half to force a 10-10 deadlock entering the ninth. With two outs in the ninth, Rada singled and Nicholson came through once more, ripping an RBI double into the right-center gap to score the eventual winning run. Kaleb Ort closed out the ninth to earn the save as the Bees captured their first road series victory of the 2026 season.

Notable Performers

Christian Moore: .560 (14-for-25), 2 HR, 1 2B, 9 RBI, 6 R, 3 SB, 1.465 OPS

Josh Lowe: .296 (8-for-27), 3 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R, 1.017 OPS

Nelson Rada: .304 (7-for-23), 3 RBI, 3 R, .650 OPS

Kyren Paris: .333 (5-for-15), 1 2B, 3 R, RBI, 8 BB, .965 OPS

Ryan Nicholson: .400 (4-for-10), 1 2B, 2 RBI, .900

George Klassen: 1 GS, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K

Taijuan Walker: 1 GS, 0-1, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Shaun Anderson: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 4.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Justin Dunn: 2 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Tayler Saucedo: 2 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Jared Southard: 3 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Joey Lucchesi: 2 G, 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K

Jose Fermin: 2 G, 1-0, SV, 3.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Tuesday, June 16 - 6:35 p.m.

Holmes Homes Family Night

4 Seats for $40

Wednesday, June 17 - 6:35 p.m.

Swig Wednesday - $3 Swig Drinks

Utah Dirty Sodas

Thursday, June 18 - 6:35 p.m.

Fry Sauce Night

Thirsty Thursday

$3 Soda & $6 Beer

Friday, June 19 - 6:35 p.m.

Occidentals Night

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, June 20 - 6:35 p.m.

Christmas in June - Santa Hat Giveaway

Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, June 21 - 6:05 p.m.

Father's Day







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026

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