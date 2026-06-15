Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs Tacoma Rainiers

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, June 16 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, June 17 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, June 18 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, June 19 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, June 20 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, June 21 | 6:05 PM

Broadcast Info

Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Tacoma back in Town

The Tacoma Rainiers return to The Ballpark at America First Square for the second time in less than a month after Salt Lake claimed five of six games in the previous meeting, including victories in the final four contests. The series win gave the Bees consecutive series victories after taking four of six from El Paso the week prior, marking their first back-to-back series wins since August 2025. It was also the first time since May 2025 that Salt Lake won five games in a series. The triumph over Tacoma was the Bees' first series win against the Rainiers since September 2023, when they captured five of six meetings at Smith's Ballpark. Christian Moore led the offense by batting .381 (8-for-21) with eight runs scored and two RBI, while Yolmer Sanchez hit .412 (7-for-17) with five RBI, two doubles, and a triple.

Moore Power

Christian Moore enters the series coming off a dominant week in Reno, where he batted .560 (14-for-25) with two home runs, one double, nine RBI, six runs scored, three stolen bases, and a 1.465 OPS. Moore has been one of the hottest hitters in Triple-A during June, leading the level with 23 hits and 20 RBI while ranking second among Triple-A players with a .469 batting average (min. 40 PA). His 48 walks this season rank third in Triple-A and are the most by a Salt Lake player through the club's first 68 games in franchise history. The 23-year-old has excelled against left-handed pitching, batting .426 (23-for-54) with four home runs, seven doubles, 15 RBI, and a 1.308 OPS. He brings a 14-game on-base streak and a seven-game hitting streak into the series and has recorded three-hit performances in four of his last five games. Moore has also been one of Triple-A's most dangerous late-game hitters, batting .451 with a Triple-A-best 22 RBI in the seventh inning or later. He showcased that clutch ability on Friday in Reno, launching both the game-tying and go-ahead home runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Late Game Drama

Every game in Salt Lake's six-game series at Reno was decided by three runs or fewer, with the Bees either tying the game or taking the lead in the eighth inning or later in five of the six contests. The late-game heroics included a game-tying home run in the eighth inning on Tuesday, go-ahead home runs in the eighth on both Wednesday and Friday, a three-run ninth inning on Saturday, and three runs combined in the eighth and ninth innings on Sunday. The Bees have consistently delivered in clutch situations throughout June, tying or taking the lead in the seventh inning or later 11 times. Salt Lake has also hit a Triple-A-best 10 home runs in the seventh inning or later this month, led by Christian Moore's four, while Josh Lowe and Bryce Teodosio have added three apiece.

Two Out Hitting

Salt Lake enters the week as one of Triple-A's most dangerous teams in two-out situations, ranking second at the level with a .286 batting average. The Bees have also totaled 165 two-out RBI, the third-most in Triple-A, and 29 two-out home runs, the fourth-most at the level. Christian Moore has been a key contributor, ranking fourth in Triple-A with 22 two-out RBI while batting .300 in those opportunities. His production has reached another level in June, as he is hitting .556 with two outs and leads Triple-A with 14 RBI this month. As a team, the Bees lead Triple-A in June with a .313 batting average and 37 RBI with two outs. Salt Lake has also launched eight two-out home runs during the month, seven of which have come in the seventh inning or later. Five have been three-run homers, while four either tied the game or taken the lead. The club's late-game offense has been unmatched throughout June. Of Salt Lake's 37 RBI in the seventh inning or later this month, 28 have come with two outs, with the Bees batting .443 with two outs in the seventh or later. No other team in Minor League Baseball has recorded more hits, RBI, or home runs than the Bees with two outs in the seventh inning or later during June.

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers

Tuesday, June 16 - 6:35 p.m.

Holmes Homes Family Night

4 Seats for $40

Wednesday, June 17 - 6:35 p.m.

Swig Wednesday - $3 Swig Drinks

Utah Dirty Sodas

Thursday, June 18 - 6:35 p.m.

Fry Sauce Night

Thirsty Thursday

$3 Soda & $6 Beer

Friday, June 19 - 6:35 p.m.

Occidentals Night

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, June 20 - 6:35 p.m.

Christmas in June - Santa Hat Giveaway

Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, June 21 - 6:05 p.m.

Father's Day

Get Your Tickets

Bark in the Park: Available for six games. Guests can bring their dogs to a designated seating area. Includes a Bees-branded dog bandana (waiver and check-in required).

Holmes Homes Family Night: Every Tuesday. Tickets are $10 (minimum 4, maximum 8 per account) for chairback seats down the baselines, corners, outfield, and lawn.

Sunday Brunch: All Sunday afternoon games in April and May. For $48, guests receive a game ticket, 3rd Base Premium Deck access, and brunch.

Breakfast for Dinner: All Sunday evening games from June through September. For $48, guests receive a game ticket, 3rd Base Premium Deck access, and a full breakfast meal for dinner

GOVX: Up to a 53% discount for active military, veterans, first responders, and medical professionals via GOVX membership. Valid for all games excluding fireworks nights.

Steal of a Deal: Last-minute ticket deals via text. Fans can sign up for free to be added to the subscriber list. Texts sent on select game days include last-minute discounts.

Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games featuring $6 beers and $3 sodas.

Bees Baseball Pass: $30 per month for three games. Includes a reserved seat based on availability; subscribers receive a text on game days to claim their tickets.

You can find more details and the link to these specials here: https://www.milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/ticket-specials







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026

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