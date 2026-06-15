Comets to Honor Pre-Bricktown History for Throwback 89ers Night/Video Game Night Saturday

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets celebrate the franchise's history prior to the Bricktown era for 89ers Night and Video Game Night Saturday. The evening is part of a stacked six-game series to close the first half of the Pacific Coast League season against the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday through Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The final series of the first half features Pacific Coast League playoff implications. Las Vegas currently leads the overall PCL standings with a half-game lead ahead of second-place Sacramento and a 2.5-game lead ahead of third-place Oklahoma City. The winner of the first half will host the best-of-three PCL Championship Series in September.

Oklahoma City opens the pivotal series against the River Cats at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow with $2 Tuesday. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. The series rolls on against the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants with a 6:05 p.m. contest Wednesday.

The Comets host a summer field trip day game at 12:05 p.m. Thursday, perfect for area summer camps, day care and senior centers to enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark. Groups of 10 or more can experience a baseball game, enjoy a sack lunch, and leave with a souvenir baseball hat, all for only $14 per person.

On Friday night, fans will be immersed into the world of superheroes on Heroes Night. The 7:05 p.m. game will feature costumed characters from Tulsa's Real Okie Superheroes participating in on-field games and roaming the concourse to meet with fans and pose for photos. Friday Night Fireworks will blast off at the conclusion of the game presented by INTEGRIS Health and a pregame concert by The Sweet Talkers will take place on stage at the newly enclosed Mickey Mantle Plaza.

The Friday game also features real-life superheroes living in our community. Special guests from Make-A-Wish Oklahoma will participate in events throughout the night. Also, the third installment of the 2026 INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series will take place. Home Run For Life returns for a 15th season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases and a special presentation during select games.

Friday's slate also includes Edmond Youth Sports Night. Youth baseball and softball teams that participate in the Edmond Youth Sports Association are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets include a limited edition OKC hat.

Additionally, Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for the Comets' Friday night game. The deal starts at $47 and includes four Comets game tickets, four Comets hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location. Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for purchase online here.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday as Comets players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history on 89ers Night. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand to entertain the crowd during the first of three 89ers Nights scheduled for this season.

The Comets also celebrate decades of video game history Saturday as Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark transforms into a retro arcade for Video Game Night with arcade games and cabinets on the concourse courtesy of Up-Down Oklahoma City. Look out for special appearances by Sonic the Hedgehog throughout the night and enjoy a pregame concert by The Sweet Talkers on stage at the newly enclosed Mickey Mantle Plaza.

Saturday's contest falls on an All-You-Can-Eat night. On these special nights at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets. For Saturday, individual All-You-Can-Eat ticket packages are also available online here.

The Comets close the series, as well as the first half of the season, with a Father's Day edition of Family Sunday featuring a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch. Following the action this Sunday, kids can take the field with their dads to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Single-game, season and group tickets are all available for purchase now for the Comets' 2026 season. Single-game tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. Season ticket information is available at okccomets.com/tickets. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com. To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.