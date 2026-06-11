Teodosio's Clutch Homer Nets Bees Comeback Victory

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NV. - Down by five, Salt Lake completed a 9-7 comeback win on Wednesday night against the Aces thanks to Bryce Teodosio. The outfielder delivered his biggest swing as a Bee, powering a three-run eighth-inning homer that put the Bees in front to help even the series.

Salt Lake 9, Reno 7

WP: Justin Dunn (1-3)

LP: Antonio Menendez (0-1)

SV: José Fermin (6)

Key Performers

Christian Moore: 3-5, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Nelson Rada: 3-5, RBI, BB

Bryce Teodosio: 2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Zach Humphreys: 2-4, 2 R, BB

Game Summary

Salt Lake immediately set the table to begin Wednesday's game, as Christian Moore and Nelson Rada singled. Both moved 90 feet with one out, but a sharp lineout and a strikeout by Kohl Drake stranded them in the opening frame. Following a scoreless start to Huascar Ynoa's outing, the Bees drew first blood in the second. Bryce Teodosio and Kyren Paris walked and attempted a double steal. An overthrow to third allowed Teodosio to trot home for the 1-0 lead.

Reno countered in the bottom half with three runs. The hosts loaded the bases and evened the game on an RBI groundout. The second Bees error of the inning put Reno in front, while a sacrifice fly capped the scoring and handed the Aces a 3-1 lead. In the third, Ynoa was one strike away from getting out of a jam, but Angel Ortiz didn't let the Salt Lake starter off the hook. The left fielder launched a two-out, three-run blast to right to expand Reno's advantage to 6-1.

The Bees clawed back with a three spot in the fourth. With two outs and Jeimer Candelario on third, Zach Humphreys hit a grounder that resulted in an error that scored the designated hitter. Salt Lake capitalized on the miscue, using back-to-back RBI singles from Moore and Rada to trim the deficit to 6-4.

Jacob Amaya singled with two outs in the fifth, and a wild pitch put him in scoring position. The fifth Bees error of the game allowed Amaya to give Reno a 7-4 lead. That run was given right back by the hosts in the sixth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, before the eighth combined error of the ballgame allowed Humphreys to score for a 7-5 game. Salt Lake's damage was limited to just the lone run on an inning-ending strikeout.

Three walks and a single helped the Bees scratch across another run in the seventh, as Moore provided the RBI with a bases-loaded free pass. A walk and single once again set the table for Salt Lake in the eighth, searching to take the lead. Following a pitching change and a quick second out, Teodosio stepped into the batter's box. The outfielder continued his recent power surge and unloaded on a sweeper that flipped the game upside down. After the no-doubter landed 458 feet away, the score read 9-7 in favor of the Bees.

The back-end of the bullpen made sure the lead held up. Tayler Saucedo tossed a perfect eighth, setting up José Fermin for the save. The right hander worked around two hits and slammed the door shut on any potential rally, helping Salt Lake even the series.

Game Notes

One night after dropping their first two-run decision, the Bees won their eighth such game in 2026 and moved to 6-1 on the road. Tonight was just the second win on the road for Salt Lake trailing after seven innings (2-15) and just the fourth overall (3-27) in 2026. Additionally, they have won 28 games (11 on the road) when leading after eight complete innings.

The Bees continued the trend of winning games when they dominated the hit column, improving to 22-3 when outhitting their opponent (7-2 on the road). They are 21-11 when having 10+ hits in 2026, and are 7-6 on the road when that benchmark is reached.

Salt Lake and Reno combined for eight total errors, the most in a PCL game this season. It's the most in a league game since May 24, 2025 when Albuquerque and Reno posted nine total miscues in a game at Greater Nevada Field. The Bees had five of the eight errors tonight, their most in a game since April 25, 2023 at El Paso (also 5).

Christian Moore started Wednesday's contest with a single, pushing his on-base streak to 10 games. He now owns three separate double-digit on-base streaks this season, with a high of 15 games (Mar. 29-Apr. 18). Moore finished with a three-hit night, his fourth 3+ hit ledger of the season. He has three straight games with at least one base knock, as well as scoring at least once in four straight contests. Moore tallied two RBI tonight, pushing his PCL-leading total to 13 in the month of June.

A perfect bunt moved Nelson Rada's on-base streak to 13 games, currently the third longest by an active Bee hitter. Two additional singles gave him a three-hit evening, his fourth of the campaign and second in the month of June. The outfielder failed to score tonight, which halted his professional baseball-leading run-scoring streak at 11 games.

Kyren Paris has reached in both games at the Triple-A level this season and has a six-game on-base streak over his last six games (AA and AAA). The infielder has walked four times over his last four games, including one in each contest with the Bees. Paris collected his 20th Triple-A stolen base in the second inning, before adding another one to his tally in the eighth. The duo of swipes pushed his overall season total to 10 (8 with the Trash Pandas, 2 with the Bees). Tonight also marked a multi-walk ledger for Paris, his first at any level since May 6 at Pensacola (w/RCT). It was his first Triple-A game with two or more walks since June 27, 2025 at Reno.

Bryce Teodosio provided the biggest swing of the night, with his fifth homer of the season that traveled 458 feet and gave the Bees the lead. Four of those longballs have come in his last six games. In that timeframe, Teodosio is slugging .864. He is tied with Albuquerque's Andrew Knizner for most homers in the month of June (4). Teodosio also notched a stolen base and is a perfect 7-for-7 on the basepaths as a Bee in 2026.

Infielder Ben Gobbel posted a multi-hit effort in his first Triple-A game of the season, following a call-up from Double-A Rocket City yesterday. The Georgia native debuted with the Bees at the end of 2025, going 5-for-10 in three games with Salt Lake. Gobbel has three straight multi-hit performances with the Bees, dating back to September 14, 2025 vs. Tacoma. In 12 games with the Trash Pandas, he batted .255 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and 12 RBI; his first hit, a fifth-inning single, snapped an 0-for-11 skid across his last three games.

Zach Humphreys scored twice tonight as part of a 2-for-4 night. It is the first time he has scored multiple runs in a game since July 25, 2025 against Albuquerque in South Jordan when he also scored exactly two times. The catcher had his third multi-hit game in June and is batting 6-for-18 (.333) in his first games of the month.

Jeimer Candelario drew two free passes today, his third of the season and first since Apr. 26 at Las Vegas. All three multi-walk efforts have occurred on the road for the infielder. Candelario has five walks in June, one shy of May total (6). Tonight's designated hitter scored twice for the second time in his last five games.

Shaun Anderson did not allow an earned run tonight in his two innings of work, marking the second Triple-A outing this season in which he accomplished that feat (May 13 vs. El Paso). Tonight was just Anderson's fourth relief appearance with Salt Lake in 2026 over eight total games pitched. Anderson struck out three Aces tonight, his sixth straight outing with at least a trio of punchouts.

Justin Dunn enjoyed success tonight, tallying two scoreless frames of relief. The right hander has not allowed an earned run in his last six appearances, spanning 8.2 innings since May 20 vs. Tacoma. He also picked up his first win as a Salt Lake Bee tonight, the first victory at the Triple-A level since May 15, 2025 with the Charlotte Knights.

Tayler Saucedo notched a scoreless outing on the road tonight, doing so for the first time at the Triple-A level since April 22 at Las Vegas. He has four appearances so far in June, tied with five different arms for second most among PCL arms.

Salt Lake called upon José Fermin to secure the comeback win, and the righty did just that. He threw a scoreless ninth inning, collecting his sixth save of the season. He is a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities in his last four appearances, with the most recent three of those coming since he was optioned back to Triple-A Salt Lake. Fermin has not given up a run in his last six innings of work (five appearances worth).

Up Next

The week-long series between Salt Lake and Reno continues on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. MDT from the Biggest Little City in the World.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2026

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