Rainiers Mash Three Home Runs in 11-1 Win Wednesday Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (27-38) put up double-digit runs for the second straight game against the Albuquerque Isotopes (34-31) in an 11-1 win on Wednesday night. Spencer Packard, Brian O'Keefe, and Hogan Windish all mashed home runs in the win and the trio combined to drive in 10 of the Rainiers' 11 runs. Jhonathan Díaz turned in his first quality start of the season, striking out a season-high seven across 6.0 innings of one-run ball.

Albuquerque struck first in the opening frame. Drew Avans singled to left field to lead off the game. After Nic Kent flied out and Zac Veen struck out, Avans stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch as Charlie Condon drew a walk. With runners on the corners and two away, Vimael Machín punched a single through the right side of the infield, plating Avans to give the Isotopes an early 1-0 lead.

Tacoma scored a pair of runs in the home half of the first inning to take the lead. With one out, Will Wilson singled on a ground ball that bounced off of second base. Then, Spencer Packard (1) crushed a two-run home run over the right field wall to make it 2-1.

The Rainiers extended their lead in the third inning. Wilson lined a leadoff double into the left field corner and Packard was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with nobody down. The pair advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and Brian O'Keefe (4) brought them home when he tattooed a three-run blast into the left field grandstand, giving Tacoma a 5-1 lead.

Tacoma continued to pad their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hogan Windish was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and advanced to second when Victor Labrada worked a walk. Wilson shot a single into right field to load the bases with no outs. Then, Packard smacked a single the other way, scoring Windish and Labrada to make it 7-1.

The Rainiers added on another run in the fifth inning. With one out, Alejo Lopez pounded a single into right field. Two batters later, Labrada tripled on a ground ball down the right field line, plating Lopez to extend Tacoma's lead to seven.

Jhonathan Díaz retired the 10 of the last 11 batters he faced to finish 6.0 strong innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven. Peyton Alford took over in the top of the seventh inning for the Rainiers.

Tacoma poured it on in the bottom of the seventh inning. Axel Sanchez drew a leadoff walk and two batters later, Hogan Windish (2) crushed a two-run home run over the left center field wall, making it 10-1.

The Rainiers scored another run in the eighth inning. With one down, Carson Taylor drew a walk and after Axel Sanchez struck out, he advanced to third when Alejo Lopez smacked a single back up the middle. Then, Windish dropped a single into shallow center field to score Taylor and give Tacoma an 11-1 lead.

Alford and Cole Wilcox kept the Isotopes scoreless across the final three frames of the ball game and only allowed one hit to secure the 11-1 win for the Rainiers.

Tacoma will attempt to take a three-game lead Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Spencer Packard smashed his first home run of the season on Wednesday night, finishing 2-for-3 with two hits and four RBI...it's his first home run since September 20, 2025 against Oklahoma City...in June, Packard leads Triple-A hitters with 15 hits and his .455 batting average ranks tied for fifth-best while his four doubles are tied for the third-most in the PCL...he has reached base safely in all 13 games he has played with Tacoma this season, tied with Ryan Bliss for the second-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...against lefties, Packard is batting .458 (11x24) with three doubles and seven RBI...he also swiped his first bag of the season, his first since July 19th, 2025.

INF Will Wilson notched his first three-hit game of the season on Wednesday, his first three hit game since July 31, 2025...he finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base...it's his second multi-hit game in a row, his first time recording two-or-more hits in consecutive games since July 1-2, 2025 with Columbus...in his two Major League rehab games with Tacoma, Wilson is 5-for-8 with a double, two RBI, one walk, and two runs scored.

C Brian O'Keefe ripped his fourth home run of the season on Wednesday finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, a walk, run scored, and stolen base...it's his 46th home run in games playing catcher since 2022, tying O'Keefe for the most in all of Triple-A in that span...it's his first stolen base since May 30, 2025 with Triple-A Omaha.

OF Victor Labrada roped first triple of the year on Wednesday night, his first triple since September 9th, 2025...he finished 2-for-5 with a triple, RBI, walk, and run scored ...it marked his 12th multi-hit performance of the season, the third-most by a Rainiers hitter this season.

LHP Jhonathan Díaz turned in his first quality start of the season on Wednesday, tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball and only allowing four hits and one walk while tying his season-high with seven strikeouts...Tacoma's 19 quality starts as a team are the most in the minor leagues this season, four ahead of Triple-A Jacksonville (15)...it's the southpaw's third game of the season with seven strikeouts...Díaz's 96 pitches are a season-high by a Rainiers pitcher and the sixth time a Tacoma starter has surpassed 90 pitches this season...the last time a Tacoma starter threw at least 96 pitches was when Díaz tossed 99 on August 31, 2025, at El Paso.

INF Hogan Windish smashed his second home run of the season on Wednesday, his first since May 9 at El Paso...he finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored...it's his third multi-hit game of the season, with his last coming on May 8.

The Rainiers scored 11 runs in Wednesday night's victory, the first time they have plated 10-or-more runs in back-to-back games this season and first time since they scored 11 and 10 on August 28-29, 2025, against El Paso.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2026

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