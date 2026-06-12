Charlotte Completes Rally over Comets

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Trailing by two runs with two outs in the eighth inning, the Charlotte Knights rallied to tie the game then won in walk-off fashion over the Oklahoma City Comets, 9-8, Thursday night at Truist Field. Charlotte (36-30) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Comets (37-28) scored one run in the second inning and took the lead in the third inning with a two-run homer by Zach Ehrhard. The Knights tied the game in the fifth inning on a two-out solo blast from Caden Connor. Ehrhard put the Comets back in front on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning before the Knights scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Comets vaulted ahead with a four-run seventh inning, taking the lead on a two-run double from Taylor Young. After having the bases empty with two outs, Charlotte tied things up the eighth inning on a pinch-hit, two-run double by Andy Weber. The Knights celebrated a walk-off win in the ninth inning when Korey Lee hit a game-winning double to left field.

Of Note: -The Comets had a six-game road win streak come to an end and they lost for just the second time in their last 13 road games, with both defeats being last at-bat losses...The Comets suffered their third walk-off loss of the year.

-Jack Suwinski tallied a third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a double. Suwinski has hit safely in five straight games, going 12-for-20 with six extra-base hits and five RBI.

-Hyeseong Kim recorded his third three-hit game over the last four contests, including a second straight three-hit game. Kim is 10-for-17 with two doubles and six RBI during the four-game stretch.

-Zach Ehrhard blasted his second homer in three games and fourth homer in the last seven games...Over the first three games of the current series, Ehrhard has seven RBI.

-Ryan Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak seven games. He's 9-for-25 with a double and four RBI during the stretch.

-Taylor Young went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in his first Triple-A start.

-Two OKC bullpen gave up seven runs and eight hits across 4.1 innings and was charged with two blown saves. The Comets lost for the fifth time when leading after seven innings this season...Overall, the pitching staff gave up nine runs after allowing a total of seven runs in the previous three games combined and nine runs total during their six-game road win streak...The Comets allowed a season-high nine extra-base hits.

Next Up: The Comets look to rebound against Charlotte Friday at 6:04 p.m. CT at Truist Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2026

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