Isotopes Fall to Rainiers, 11-1

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Isotopes plated a run in the first frame but permitted 11 unanswered tallies en route to an 11-1 loss to Tacoma Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - Charlie Condon went 1-for-3 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 20 games. During the stretch, he is slashing .288/.416/.644 with eight doubles, six homers, 14 RBI and 14 walks. Becomes the first Isotopes since Trayvon Robinson in 2011 to record multiple on-base streaks of at least 20-games in the same season (Robinson: 20 and 23 game streaks). Joe Dillon in 2005 is the only Isotope (since 2005, MLB database) to compile three on-base streaks of 20+ in one season (Dillon: 38, 20 and 20).

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with a double to push his hit streak to 13 contests. During the streak, he is slashing .446/.458/.857 with seven doubles, two triples, four homers and 10 RBI. Also has recorded a seven-game extra-base hit streak (five doubles, two triples and one homer), tied with teammate Charlie Condon for the third-longest streak in the PCL this season (longest: nine by OKC's Jack Swuwinski and LV's Cade Marlowe).

-Vimael Machin went 1-for-4 with an RBI and has a modest five-game hit streak (8x23) while recording a knock in 10 of his last 11 contests (15x44).

-Over the clubs last six games (1-5 record), the Isotopes have tallied a .228 average with runners in scoring position while stranding 48 runners.

-Over the first eight games of the road trip (2-6 record), Albuquerque has struck out 85 times-the third-most in all of Triple-A.

-The Isotopes are just 1-7 in their last eight games at Cheney Stadium and have been outscored 69-29 during the span.

-Albuquerque was held to one run or fewer for the seventh time on the year (last: June 5 at Salt Lake, zero runs) and third time on the road. It's the third-straight season the Rainiers have limited the club to one run in a series in Tacoma (others: September 6, 2024, 6-1 loss and June 17, 2025, 6-1 loss)

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Cheney Stadium. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Tacoma is expected to send Carson Fulmer to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.