OKC Comets Game Notes - June 12, 2026

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (37-28) vs. Charlotte Knights (36-30)

Game #66 of 150/First Half #66 of 75/Road #34 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Charlie Barnes (1-1, 1.42) vs. CLT-RHP Mason Adams (NR, -.--)

Friday, June 12, 2026 | Truist Field | Charlotte, N.C. | 6:04 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets and Charlotte Knights meet for the fourth time in their six-game interleague series at 6:04 p.m. CT at Truist Park...The Comets have a 2-1 series lead and have won three of the last four games overall...With nine games remaining in the first half of the Pacific Coast League season, Oklahoma City sits in third place in the overall league standings, 2.5 games behind league-leading Sacramento.

Last Game: Trailing by two runs with two outs in the eighth inning, the Charlotte Knights rallied to tie the game then won in walk-off fashion over the Oklahoma City Comets, 9-8, Thursday night at Truist Field. Charlotte took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Comets scored one run in the second inning and went ahead in the third inning with a two-run homer by Zach Ehrhard. The Knights tied the game in the fifth inning on a two-out solo blast from Caden Connor. Ehrhard put the Comets back in front on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning before the Knights scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Comets vaulted ahead with a four-run seventh inning, taking the lead on a two-run double from Taylor Young. After having the bases empty with two outs, Charlotte tied things up the eighth inning on a pinch-hit, two-run double by Andy Weber. The Knights celebrated a walk-off win in the ninth inning when Korey Lee hit a game-winning double to left field.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Charlie Barnes (1-1) is slated to make his fourth start with Oklahoma City...He last pitched for the Comets June 6 against Round Rock, allowing one run and four hits over 5.0 innings with one hit batter and five strikeouts (ND)...Over his last two starts (10.0 IP), Barnes has limited opponents to two runs and seven hits, with no walks with nine K's...The lefty joined the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers from Chicago (NL) May 9. He was initially optioned to OKC but did not appear in a game before he was recalled by LAD. Barnes pitched in two games for the Dodgers out of the bullpen, tossing a combined 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout while pitching on consecutive nights against the Angels May 15-16...Barnes appeared in seven games (four starts) with Triple-A Iowa and made one appearance for the Cubs, marking his first MLB appearance since 2021 with MIN...Barnes split last season between the KBO's Lotte Giants and Triple-A Louisville (CIN). Before returning to the U.S. in the middle of last season, Barnes spent all of 2022-24 in Korea with Lotte...Barnes was originally drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.

Against the Knights: 2026: 2-1 2025: N/A All-time: 2-1 At CLT: 2-1

The Comets play the Knights for the first time in franchise history as OKC makes its first trip to Truist Field...Charlotte has opened 2026 with a 36-30 record and the Knights entered this series coming off a six-game series sweep in Durham. The Knights are the highest-scoring team in the IL and sixth-highest overall in the Minors (6.5 RPG). They have hit 104 homers in just 66 games - third-most in the Minors...OKC faces a Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate for the first time since the organization's lone season in Calgary in 1998 during the inaugural season of OKC's Bricktown era. The White Sox then moved their affiliation to Charlotte in 1999, where they've been since...This is the first time an Oklahoma City team has played in the Eastern Time Zone since the 89ers made a trip to Buffalo in late July 1997 when the teams played in the American Association.

Carolina in My Mind: This series serves as a homecoming for several Comets players who hail from within a two-hour radius of Charlotte, none more prominent than brothers River and Ryder Ryan who are from Huntersville, N.C., located approximately 16 miles from Truist Field. The others include Charlie Barnes (Sumter, S.C.), Jackson Ferris (Mount Airy, N.C.) and Garrett McDaniels (Marion, S.C.). Paul Gervase is from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., which is 165 miles from Charlotte, and although Cole Irvin is originally from Anaheim, Calif., he now makes his home in the Charlotte area.

Down the Stretch: The Comets have now won three of the last four games following a stretch of four losses in five games during the previous series...Oklahoma City is 10-6 over the last 16 games and owns a PCL-best record of 24-12 since April 30...At 37-28, the Comets can match their season-best record at 10 games above .500 with a win tonight (also 37-27, 33-23), and the Comets are seeking their sixth series win in the last seven series...With nine games remaining the first half, the Comets are 2.5 games out of first place behind Sacramento, who OKC will host next week. Las Vegas is currently 1.0 game behind Sacramento and 1.5 games ahead of the Comets for second place.

Road to Success: Despite Thursday's loss snapping a six-game road winning streak, the Comets are 11-2 over the last 13 road contests, with both defeats occurring in the opponent's final at-bat. They are also 15-4 in their last 19 road games and have won 16 of their last 21 games away from OKC since April 28...This series marked the first time since late July 2025 in Reno the Comets started a road series with a 2-0 lead in the set...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 20-13 overall in away games, tied for the most road wins in the league...The Comets lead all teams in the Minors with a .290 road batting average and 243 runs scored (7.4 RPG). The Comets have scored five or more runs in seven straight road games (53 R) and have scored nine or more runs in eight of their last 13 road games, piling up 127 runs in that time...Over the last nine road games (7-2), the Comets have outscored their opponents, 68-24, allowing two runs or less in six of the nine games. In the last 12 road games (10-2), the margin swells to 115-35, and OKC has allowed two runs or less in eight of those 12 games. However, the Comets allowed nine runs last night after giving up a total of nine runs during the six-game road win streak.

The Witching Hours: Of OKC's 28 losses this year, 10 have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings, including five losses when leading after seven innings. In each of the Comets' last two losses, OKC led in the seventh inning or later, only to allow a total of 11 runs from the seventh inning on, including 10 with two outs...Last night marked the 11th last at-bat loss of the season for the Comets and third walk-off defeat...The Comets are now 1-4 in games tied after eight innings this season and are 5-15 when tied after eight innings over the last two seasons, including 2-9 on the road...The Comets were charged with two blown saves last night and have three blown saves across the last five games after accruing just one blown save in the entire month of May.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski tallied a third straight multi-hit game Thursday, going 2-for-5 with a double, and has started the current series 8-for-14 with two homers and two doubles. Suwinski has hit safely in five straight games, going 12-for-20 with six extra-base hits and five RBI...Overall this season, his 15 home runs are second-most in the PCL, trailing only teammate James Tibbs III's 18 homers, while his 49 RBI rank fourth-most in the league. He ranks third with a .991 OPS.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard connected on his second home run in three games and fourth homer in the last seven games Thursday night...Through the first three games of the current series, Ehrhard has seven RBI...He leads the Comets with four home runs to start the month of June, along with a team-high 12 RBI this month...He has reached base in 30 of his last 31 games, including in a team-best 29 straight games May 1-June 9.

Nine Pin: The nine runs allowed by the Comets last night surpassed the seven total runs the team allowed in their previous three games combined. OKC allowed nine extra-base hits in a game for the first time in four years, as it last happened June 29, 2022 at El Paso...Going back to last season, the Comets had won 34 straight games when scoring at least eight runs, including 20-0 this year before last night. The previous loss was July 10, 2025 at home against Sugar Land in a 12-8 defeat.

Around the Horn: Hyeseong Kim recorded his third three-hit game over the last four contests Thursday, including a second straight three-hit game. Kim is 10-for-17 with two doubles and six RBI during the four-game stretch. He has also hit safely in seven of his last eight games, batting .412 (14-for-34) with seven RBI...Ryan Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak seven games last night and is 9-for-25 with a double and four RBI during the stretch...James Tibbs III has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 15-for-47 (.319) with six home runs and 17 RBI. Tibbs leads the PCL with 18 home runs, 36 extra-base hits, 150 total bases and 60 runs scored.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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