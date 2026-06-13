Reno Aces Announce Sellout on Cancer Survivorship and Kickoff Night

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Tonight's Reno Aces game against the Salt Lake Bees at Greater Nevada Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., has officially been announced as a sellout, the first of the season. A total of 8,125 passionate fans were in attendance for Cancer Survivorship Night, presented by Renown Health, and Kickoff Night.

Friday's Cancer Survivorship Night saw the return of David Calvert, the team photographer since its founding in 2009, throw out the first pitch. David was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia nearly a year ago and his treatment has been progressing well. Very few people have been as impactful to the team since 2009, telling the team's story and capturing countless memories through the lens of his camera since day one.

Additionally, it was Kickoff Night as fans received a free Aces-USA soccer jersey in celebration of Team USA's opening game of the World Cup Friday night. The front lawn also turned into a free, official watch party for the game following the debut of Greater Nevada Field's new exterior videoboard.

The Aces have two more games against Salt Lake this weekend with a 6:35 p.m. game on Saturday night and a 1:05 p.m. start in the Sunday finale. Saturday is also Toy Story Night featuring on-field jerseys, custom merch in the Team Store, and a free Piggy Bank Giveaway.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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