E-Train Fall to Chihuahuas on Friday Night

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







El Paso scratched across the game's first run in the second inning. RF Nick Schnell reached on an error by RHP Jose Corniell, then came around to score on an RBI double by 1B Nick Pratto.

The Express opened the fifth with a pair of singles from SS Keyber Rodriguez and C Jose Herrera. Leadoff man CF Jarred Kelenic grounded into a fielder's choice, sending Rodriguez home for a 1-1 tie.

In the sixth, RF Trevor Hauver belted a solo home run to give the E-Train a 2-1 edge.

El Paso regained the lead in the eighth after putting runners in scoring position for RF Nick Schnell. Schnell drove both runners home with a two-run RBI double, giving the Chihuahuas a 3-2 advantage.

Round Rock went down quietly in the eighth and ninth innings as they dropped Friday night's contest 3-2.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express are now 16-6 when leading after the 7th inning...2-31 when trailing after 8...move to 8-18 in 1-run games...are 1-3 against the Chihuahuas this week, must win final 2 G for a share of the 6-game set...all 4 G in the series have been decided by 2 runs or less...this season, are 9-7 against El Paso while being outscored 100-104.

RHP JOSE CORNIELL: (ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, R, 5 SO, 72 pitches, 44 strikes) made his 6th start of the season for the Express... allowed 1 run in 2nd inning on an RBI double by Nick Pratto... retired the side in the 1st,3rd and 5th inning... 5 strikeouts is a season-high... tallied 5 K's in 2 G last year with the E-Train [9/13 (1), 9/20]... posted Round Rock's 7th outing with at least 5.0 IP without issuing a walk... Express are 2-5 in those games...3 balls were hit harder than 100 mph by El Paso... 2 of them were foul balls...the other was a single to Clay Dungan in the 4th... bounced back in his second appearance this season against the Chihuahuas... tossed 1.2 IP with 10 H, 7 R, BB and a SO on 5/20.

OF TREVOR HAUVER: (1-for-2, BB, HR) continued his hot start in the month of June... the lefty is slashing .375 (6-for-16) with 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI and a BB through his first 5 G in June... struggled through first 5 G in May, hitting just .143 (2-for-14) with 6 BB, RBI and 4 SO... hit just .171 in May, his lowest of any month this season... hit .267 in March and .289 in April.

OF JARRED KELENIC: (3-for-4, RBI) his single in the 1st inning was recorded at 109.2 mph off the bat... 7th hardest hit ball by an Express player this year... 2nd straight game that an Express player has hit a ball over 109 mph (6/11, INF Blaine Crim)... stole a base in the 3rd and 5th inning... 6th time this season Round Rock has had a player steal multiple bags in a game.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, June 13 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

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Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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