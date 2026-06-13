Comets' Early Lead Fizzles as Knights Power to 12-7 Victory

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets could not contain the Charlotte Knights offense for a second straight night, falling, 12-7, Friday at Truist Field. The Comets (37-29) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning after a three-run blast from Jack Suwinski. Charlotte (37-30) scored once in the second inning and plated four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead. The Comets answered with three runs in the fifth inning, tying the game with a two-run shot from Taylor Young and going ahead later on a Charlotte throwing error. Four straight Knights batters walked in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game. The Knights belted two homers as part of a five-run seventh inning to build an 11-6 cushion. Suwinski homered for the second time to lead off the eighth inning, but the Knights matched the run with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Of Note: -After winning six straight road games and 11 of 12 road games prior to Thursday, the Comets have lost back-to-back road games for the first time since May 12-13 at Albuquerque...The series is tied, 2-2, with two games remaining.

-The Comets have allowed 21 runs, 26 hits and 16 extra-base hits over the last two games. It's tied for the second-highest two-game run total allowed this season...OKC surrendered its most runs on Friday since April 19 at Albuquerque (17) and tied for the second-most runs allowed in a game this season.

-Jack Suwinski homered twice as part of a 3-for-4 night with four RBI. He's gone deep four times this week and has recorded multiple hits in each of the last four games, going 11-for-18...Friday marked Suwsinki's second multi-homer game of the season, previously accomplished April 18 at Albuquerque...Suwinski has hit safely in six straight games, going 15-for-24 (.625) with four doubles, four homers and nine RBI.

-Taylor Young belted his first Triple-A home run with a game-tying two-run homer in the fifth inning. The infielder has driven in four runs over the last two games.

-Ryan Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to eight games. He's 10-for-28 (.357) with a double and four RBI during the stretch and is the only Comet with multiple hitting streaks of at least seven games this year.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-2 with two walks while playing the entire game in center field...Edman is 10-for-42 (.238) through 12 games with the Comets.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to turn things around in Charlotte starting Saturday at 5:05 p.m. CT at Truist Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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