Tawa, Urías Each Plate Two During Aces' 7-4 Game Three Victory

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - After taking the lead with a trio of run-scoring innings from the third to fifth, the Reno Aces poured on four runs in the eighth to ensure a 7-4 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field.

Making his 60th career Aces (30-36) start tonight was Tommy Henry, and though he danced around trouble in the first few frames, he was ultimately able to escape danger and allowed just two hits in four scoreless frames.

Despite his limiting of hits, Henry issued six free passes making him just the second pitcher (third instance) to issue six walks in a game this season for Reno, joining Yu-Min Lin who did so in consecutive outings on April 5 and 11. However, Henry is just the fourth pitcher in franchise history to walk six or more in a game without allowing a run, the last being Lucas Harrell in 2014.

Reno started the scoring just before Henry's exit in the bottom of the third, plating the game's first run thanks to a sacrifice fly from Luis Urías. One frame later and the Aces doubled the lead on a Christian Cerda single, with Jacob Amaya scoring from second base after his two-out double.

In the fifth Urías struck again, this time working his magic along with Tim Tawa to produce a run. Following his walk, Tawa easily stole second base, putting him in scoring position to cross the plate on the Urías two-bagger.

The Bees (33-32) continued to battle, finally reaching the scoreboard with a pair of runs in both the top of the eighth and ninth to avoid the shutout. In spite of that, the Aces squashed any chance of a comeback by countering with four runs of their own in the home half of the eighth. Highlighting that action was a massive blast from Tim Tawa, his fourth in nine games with Reno.

Four of five Aces hurlers logged scoreless outings, which included run-free frames from both Bryce Jarvis and Isaiah Campbell (2-1). Yilber Díaz (S, 4) came on to work the final four outs for the save, his fourth in as many chances, though he did allow the two runs in the ninth. That preserved the win for Campbell, his second of the campaign.

Cerda led the way at the dish tonight for Reno, logging three hits with all going for singles while driving one in. Urías was not far behind him, closing 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk, while Anderson Rojas also had two hits while scoring twice and driving one in.

Game four of this series takes place at Greater Nevada Field on Friday at 6:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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