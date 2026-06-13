Hendrickson Spins Career High 7.0 Innings as Space Cowboys Even Series

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - LHP Josh Hendrickson tossed a career high 7.0 innings as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (29-38) evened their series against the Sacramento River Cats (39-26) winning 4-3 on Friday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's game can be [ ¬â¹Folder icon] found here.

Sugar Land struck first in the bottom of the second. Cavan Biggio, Carlos Pérez, and Tommy Sacco Jr. each singled to load the bases before Riley Unroe connected on a base hit, scoring Biggio and giving the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead. Zach Dezenzo then worked a bases loaded walk, extending the advantage to 2-0.

Sacramento plated two runs of their own in the top of the third, using a walk, single, double and sacrifice fly to even the score at 2-2. Hendrickson settled in after the River Cats rally, retiring 13-in-a-row and 14 of the next 15 from the second through the seventh, turning in the longest outing of his affiliated career. The left-hander allowed just four hits and three runs while striking out five, keeping Sugar Land in position to reclaim the lead.

The Space Cowboys broke through in the seventh inning. Dezenzo drew his second walk of the night and Trenton Brooks followed with a single before Zach Cole lined a base hit to left field, bringing home the go-ahead run. Sugar Land added another run later in the frame when Biggio and Pascanel Ferreras connected on back-to-back singles, pushing the lead to 4-2.

Sacramento scratched across a run in the eighth, but the Space Cowboys bullpen shut the door from there. RHP Logan VanWey (H, 5) worked 1.0 inning, allowing one hit while striking out two before RHP Roddery Muñoz (S, 2) fired a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to earn the save.

NOTABLE:

- LHP Josh Hendrickson tossed a career high 7.0 innings on Friday night, surpassing his previous high of 6.0 innings, which he had reached seven times, most recently on May 22 at Sacramento. Against the River Cats this season, Hendrickson has logged 13.0 innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs while walking two and striking out 10.

- Cavan Biggio went 3-for-3 with a run scored and a walk on Friday night. It marked his third multi-hit game of June and his first perfect game at the plate with multiple plate appearances since July 1, 2022, when he went 2-for-2 with two walks while with Toronto against Tampa Bay.

- Zach Dezenzo drew three walks with an RBI and scored a run on Friday night, extending his on-base streak to 10 games. While with Sugar Land this season, Dezenzo has recorded at least one walk in eight of his 10 games.

- Pascanel Ferreras went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Friday night, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

- RHP Logan VanWey turned in another scoreless appearance on Friday night and has not allowed a run over his last five outings.

The Space Cowboys will look to take control of the series on Saturday night as RHP Brandon McPherson takes the mound for Sugar Land opposite RHP Blade Tidwell for Sacramento, with first pitch set for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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