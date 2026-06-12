Double Play Ends 10th Inning in Chihuahuas' Thursday Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas caught one runner trying to steal and another trying to advance for a game-ending double play in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday night. The Chihuahuas won 7-6 and they've won two of the first three games of the series at Dell Diamond. El Paso has won four of its last five overall.

El Paso center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-5 to move his hitting streak to 17 games, tied with Albuquerque's Chad Stevens for the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Left fielder Nick Solak went 2-for-4 with a game-tying RBI single in the top of the eighth, and his .340 batting average is second in the PCL. Nick Schnell and Nate Mondou had two hits each for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso had been 1-25 when trailing after seven innings but came back to win Thursday after entering the eighth inning down 5-4. The Chihuahuas advanced to 5-5 in extra-inning games, while Round Rock dropped to 3-3. All three games of the series have been decided by two runs or less.

Team Records: El Paso (29-37), Round Rock (28-38)

Next Game: Friday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Germán Márquez (0-0, 0.00) vs. Round Rock RHP Jose Corniell (0-2, 7.48). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and

El Paso 7 Round Rock 6 - Thursday - 10 Innings

WP: Hart (1-0)

LP: Diaz (0-2)

S: None

Time: 3:11

Attn: 4,056







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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