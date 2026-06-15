Charlotte Edges Comets to Close Series

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







After scoring six or more runs in each of the last six games, the Oklahoma City Comets offense was limited to three runs in a 4-3 loss to the Charlotte Knights Sunday evening at Truist Field. Charlotte (38-31) took an early lead on a solo shot from Ryan Galanie in the first inning of the series finale. Oklahoma City (38-30) scored a pair of runs in the third inning with a RBI groundout from James Tibbs III followed by a RBI single off the bat of Jack Suwinski. The Knights put up three runs in the fifth inning with a two-run single from Andy Weber and a Rikuu Nishida safety squeeze to take back the lead, 4-2. Tibbs made it a one-run game in the eighth inning with a two-out RBI double.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City finished with a series split in Charlotte, marking the team's first road set without a series victory since April 14-19 in Albuquerque when they lost the series, 4-2...The Comets lost three of the final four games of the interleague series and are now 5-7 to open the month of June, equaling the team's loss total from the entire month of May (19-7).

-The Comets were held to a series-low three runs after scoring six runs or more during each of the first five games of the series and scoring six or more runs in each of the previous six games overall.

-James Tibbs III picked up two more RBI and has driven in four RBI across the last two games, boosting his season total to 59. He collected a hit in five of six games this week.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a stolen base and scoring two runs. His three hits marked his most in a game with OKC during the rehab assignment...Edman is 14-for-51 (.275) through 14 games with the Comets.

-Jack Suwinski went 1-for-4 with a RBI, and during his five games in Charlotte, finished 12-for-22 (.545) with two doubles, four homers and nine RBI. Suwinski is riding a team-best seven-game hitting streak, with five of those contests including multi-hit games.

-Jackson Ferris recorded a season-high six strikeouts. The lefty allowed four runs (three earned) and three hits across 4.1 innings with two walks in his second start of the series.

-Ryder Ryan made his second relief appearance in his home state of North Carolina during the series, tossing 2.2 hitless frames with one walk and three strikeouts.

-Ryan Fitzgerald saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end following a 0-for-3 day with a walk. During the stretch, Fitzgerald went 13-for-33 (.394) with two doubles, a triple and six RBI.

Next Up: The Comets return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to close the first half with a crucial six-game series against the Sacramento River Cats starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products on $2 Tuesday. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

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