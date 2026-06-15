Space Cowboys and Sacramento Canceled on Sunday
Published on June 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
SUGAR LAND, TX - Sunday night's game between the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and the Sacramento River Cats has been canceled due to heavy rain in Sugar Land and wet grounds.
Since this was the final time Sugar Land and Sacramento play each other in 2026, the game will not be made up during the remainder of the season.
Fans with tickets for Sunday night's game can exchange them for any remaining 2026 Space Cowboys regular-season home game by visiting the Ticket Office at Constellation Field during normal business hours or by contacting the Space Cowboys ticket office over the phone at (281) 240-4487 or via email at tickets@slspacecowboys.com.
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