Weiss Throws Complete Game Shutout as Space Cowboys Split Doubleheader

Published on July 25, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - RHP Ryan Weiss threw the first complete game shutout in Sugar Land Space Cowboys (19-7, 51-49) history as Sugar Land split a doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds (12-14, 55-46) on Saturday night at Constellation Field, winning Game One 4-0 before falling in extra innings, 5-3, in Game 2. Highlights of both games tonight can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Game 1 A pitcher's duel kept both offenses off the board through the first three innings before the Space Cowboys broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Shay Whitcomb connected a single and Trenton Brooks worked a walk to put two aboard before Edwin Díaz launched a three-run home run to left, giving Sugar Land a 3-0 lead.

Weiss turned in an historic performance in the opener, firing a seven-inning complete game shutout while allowing just one hit and striking out three. The outing marked both his longest start of the season and the first complete game shutout in Space Cowboys history.

Sugar Land added an insurance run in the sixth. Joey Loperfido reached on a fielding error before Whitcomb singled to put runners on the corners. Díaz then grounded into a force out, allowing Loperfido to score and extend the lead to 4-0.

Weiss retired the final four batters he faced to finish off the shutout as Sugar Land secured the series victory in its interleague matchup with Nashville.

Game 2 The Sounds opened the scoring in the second, using a single, a double and a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead before the Space Cowboys evened the game in the bottom half of the inning. Trenton Brooks and Raynel Delgado ripped back-to-back doubles, tying the game at 1-1.

Making just his second Triple-A start, RHP Jackson Nezuh turned in a quality start in his home debut with the Space Cowboys. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out nine, keeping Sugar Land within striking distance.

Nashville regained the lead in the sixth on a wild pitch, but Sugar Land responded immediately. Edwin Díaz roped his first triple of the season before Cavan Biggio drove him home with an RBI single, knotting the game at 2-2.

The game remained tied into extra innings before the Sounds broke through with three runs in the top of the eighth on a bases-clearing triple from Darrien Miller. Díaz opened the bottom half with a double to put two runners in scoring position, and Biggio lifted a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to 5-3 but Sugar Land could not complete the comeback as its seven-game home winning streak came to an end.

NOTABLE:

* RHP Ryan Weiss threw the first complete game shutout in Sugar Land franchise history in Game One of Saturday's doubleheader. Weiss carried a no-hitter into the sixth, allowing his only hit of the night, a single, with two outs in the frame. The righty struck out three and faced two over the minimum to record his first complete game shutout in his professional career. * Edwin Díaz went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Game One of the doubleheader against Nashville. His four RBI matched his highest single-game total since July 10, 2025 at Oklahoma City. * Marcus Brown went 2-for-2 in Game One, reaching base in both of his plate appearances in his first game at Triple A in his professional career. * Matt Thaiss made his Sugar Land debut behind the plate, throwing out the only Nashville runner who attempted to steal second base in Game One. * Cavan Biggio 1-for-3 with two RBI in Game Two of Saturday's doubleheader. Biggio has now driven in a run in eight consecutive games, the second-longest RBI streak in Triple A this season. * The Space Cowboys played their 13th extra-inning game on Saturday night, the most in the Pacific Coast League. * RHP Jackson Nezuh struck out nine batters in Game Two of Saturday night's doubleheader, tying the most strikeouts by a Sugar Land pitcher in a game this season. Nezuh matched Spencer Arrighetti, who fanned nine on April 3 at Jacksonville.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys wrap up their six-game interleague set against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday. RHP Ethan Pecko will make the start for the Space Cowboys while the Sounds will throw LHP Thomas Pannone. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 25, 2026

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