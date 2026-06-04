Greater Nevada Field to Host Soccer Watch Parties

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Soccer is on its biggest stage right here in the United States, and the Reno Aces are getting in on the fun by debuting their brand-new outdoor video board with soccer watch parties for the next two months. The first of these watch parties will be Thursday, June 11 as Mexico takes on South Africa at 11:00 a.m. PT before the Aces game starts at 6:35 p.m. PT.

The video board measures approximately 31-feet wide and 18-feet high facing the front lawn and plaza outside the main entrance of Greater Nevada Field. Click here for photos/videos of the board being installed.

"The debut of our new exterior video board is about more than adding another screen to the ballpark - it's about elevating the experience at Greater Nevada Field as one of Northern Nevada's premier entertainment destinations," said President Eric Edelstein. "Whether fans are coming downtown for an Aces game, community events, or now to watch the world's biggest soccer matches, we want Greater Nevada Field to be a destination where people can come together to create memories and share unforgettable moments."

Fans are invited out to the front lawn of Greater Nevada Field to watch almost every game of the tournament, indulge in a variety of different food trucks, games on the plaza, and more! Outside food and beverage, excluding alcohol, will be allowed. Alcohol will be available for purchase on the plaza.

For more information, including the schedule of watch party games, visit https://www.milb.com/reno/fans/soccer-watch-parties.

Additionally, Reno Aces home games will be broadcasted to the new exterior video board on nights when there is no soccer watch party throughout the rest of the season.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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