Tacoma Pitchers Quiet River Cats' Bats in 5-1 Win

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - For the second consecutive night, Tacoma Rainiers (25-34) pitchers held the Sacramento River Cats (33-24) to just one run, as the Rainiers won the second game of the series 5-1 on Wednesday night at Sutter Health Park. The win gives Tacoma back-to-back victories for the first time since May 14-15. Gabe Mosser led the way with 5.0 innings of one-run baseball, earning his third win of the season. Miles Mastrobuoni and Colin Davis each tallied two hits and a double in the victory.

Sacramento opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Jared Oliva led off the frame with a single to left field and stole second on the first pitch of the at-bat to Nate Furman, who drove in Oliva with a double to put the River Cats up 1-0.

Tacoma wasted no time in responding, capitalizing on four walks to score a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. The Rainiers made Sacramento starter Matt Wilkinson work in his Triple-A debut, as Connor Joe battled for a seven-pitch walk, Colin Davis looped a single to left field and Victor Labrada walked to load the bases. Jakson Reetz got Tacoma on the board with a six-pitch walk, forcing in Joe and tying the game at one. Wilkinson recovered with a strikeout of Hogan Windish, but then walked Alejo Lopez, forcing in the second run of the inning and putting Tacoma on top 2-1. After Wilkinson was chased from the game, Braxton Roxby took over for Sacramento and retired the next two hitters, leaving the bases loaded.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Rainiers got to the Major League rehab reliever Jason Foley for another run. Miles Mastrobuoni and Ryan Bliss hit a pair of one-out singles, then pulled off a double-steal. The throw from River Cats catcher Drew Cavanaugh went into center field and allowed Mastrobuoni to score, padding Tacoma's lead at 3-1.

After giving up the run in the first inning, Gabe Mosser worked around traffic to keep Sacramento off the board through the fifth inning. He scattered three doubles across the second, third and fourth innings, stranding runners in scoring position in each frame. Mosser retired the final six he faced and 10 of his last 12 in the start.

The Rainiers continued to strike against Sacramento's bullpen in the seventh inning. Alejo Lopez hit a one-out double down the left field line and Mastrobuoni followed with a double of his own to the left-center gap, pushing Lopez across the plate to make it 4-1. With two outs, Spencer Packard grounded a single just out of the reach of second baseman Nate Furman, which drove in Mastrobuoni and extended Tacoma's lead to 5-1.

Tacoma's bullpen locked down the win, throwing 4.0 shutout innings of relief. Peyton Alford put up zeroes over the sixth and seventh innings, giving way to Michael Rucker who pitched through the eighth inning. Nick Davila finished off the game with a clean ninth inning to close out the victory and take the second game of the series.

The series continues on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 PM from Sutter Health Park. Jhonathan Diaz is slated to make his 12th start of the season for Tacoma.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RHP Gabe Mosser threw 5.0 innings of one-run baseball on Wednesday, his sixth start this season of at least 5.0 innings and one-or-fewer runs allowed, the most in the PCL...the Rainiers have tallied 19 such starts this season, the most in the PCL.

OF Colin Davis went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored on Wednesday, his 18th run scored of the season and 16th since May 14, good for the eighth-most in the PCL.

INF Miles Mastrobuoni went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored in the 11th game of his Major League rehab assignment (fifth of current stint)...Wednesday's game marked the first time Mastrobuoni has played back-to-back games since April 15-16 with Tacoma and his second multi-hit effort of the season (also: May 27).

C Jakson Reetz went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk on Wednesday night in his first game back at Sutter Health Park since playing for Sacramento from 2023-24...since the start of the 2023 season, Reetz has tallied 14 RBI, the second-most for a catcher (position played during game) at Sutter Health Park, trailing only Blake Sabol's 15 in that time.

RHP Nick Davila threw a scoreless ninth inning in his third appearance with Tacoma...dating back to April 23 with Double-A Arkansas, Davila has extended his streak to 13 scoreless appearances (three with Arkansas, seven with Seattle, three with Tacoma)...in that time, Davila is one of two pitchers across the Major and minor leagues to not allow a run in at least 13 appearances, joining Worcester's Tommy Kahnle.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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