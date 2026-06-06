Rainiers Silenced by River Cats on Friday Night

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (25-36) were shutout for the third time the season by the Sacramento River Cats (35-24) in a 4-0 loss Friday at Sutter Health Park. Ryan Bliss, Spencer Packard, and Jakson Reetz all recorded a single, accounting for all three of the Rainiers' hits in the contest.

Tacoma threatened in the top of the first inning. With one out, Ryan Bliss and Spencer Packard smacked back-to-back singles. Bliss stole third to put runners on the corners, but the Rainiers squandered the chance when Connor Joe grounded into a fielder's choice and Colin Davis flied out to center field to end the inning.

Sacramento got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. Nate Furman doubled on a fly ball to left field to lead off the frame and came around to score when Jesús Rodríguez pounded a single into center field, giving the River Cats a 1-0 lead. After Drew Cavanaugh grounded into a double play, Will Brennan laced a single into right field. Then, Osleivis Basabe pulled a double down the left field line. Brennan hustled home from first to make it 2-0.

Sacramento extended their lead in the fourth inning. Brennan drove a double into the left-center field gap to start the inning. After Basabe struck out, Scott Bandura lined a single into left field, advancing Brennan to third to put runners on the corners with one down. Then, Turner Hill brought home Brennan with a sacrifice fly to left, making it 3-0.

The River Cats continued to pad their lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Bandura walked and the next batter, Hill grounded into a fielder's choice. Jake Holton drew a walk to move Hill up into scoring position. Thomas Gavello smacked a single through the left side of the infield, plating Hill from second and extending the Sacramento lead to four.

After Jakson Reetz's single with one out in the second inning, the Rainiers failed to get a runner aboard and River Cats pitching set down the next 23 in order. Tacoma was shutout in game four of the series, falling 4-0.

Tacoma looks to retake the series lead Saturday night. RHP Casey Lawrence will take the mound for the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:37 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Spencer Packard extended his hitting streak to four games Friday, finishing 1-for-4...it's his longest hit streak of the season and longest since he recorded a hit in six straight games from September 9-14, 2025.

The Rainiers offense could only muster three hits Friday night, the third-time being held to three-or-fewer hits this season and first since recording two hits on May 7 against El Paso...Tacoma batters did not record a walk for the second consecutive game, the first time failing to walk in two straight games since July 30-31, 2024.

RHP Domingo González tossed his fourth straight scoreless outing Friday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out 3 in 2.0 innings of work...among PCL pitchers with at least 18 appearances this season, his 1.74 ERA ranks third and his 3.17 K/BB ratio (19K/6BB) is the eighth best.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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