Round Rock Survives Late Oklahoma City Surge, 6-4

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - After two scoreless frames to open the game, the Express exploded for four runs in an inning for the second consecutive night. CF Jarred Kelenic walked and came around to score on a home run by 3B Jonah Bride. RF Gilberto Celestino reached on a single before DH Cooper Johnson launched the second two-run homer in the inning to give Round Rock a 4-0 lead.

The E-Train tallied another run in the fifth after SS Cam Cauley doubled and scored on an RBI single by Kelenic, extending the advantage to five.

Oklahoma City plated a run in the sixth for their first run in the game. RF Jack Suwinski doubled and LF Ryan Fitzgerald singled to put runners on the corners with one out. SS Noah Miller reached on a throwing error by 2B Keyber Rodriguez, scoring Suwinski from third and cutting the deficit to four.

Round Rock regained their five-run lead in the sixth after Bride singled and then came around to score on a wild pitch.

The Comets pushed across a run in the eighth on a groundout by C Chuckie Robinson to make it a 6-2 game.

Oklahoma City did not go down quietly in the ninth as they trimmed Round Rock's lead to two with a two-run home run by 1B James Tibbs III. RHP Emiliano Teodo came in to shut the door and record the final two outs to secure a 6-4 victory on Friday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express picked up their third win of the series on Friday... secured at least a series split with Oklahoma City... with a win on Saturday or Sunday would secure a series win in Oklahoma City for the first time since 2022... have secured at least a split in their last 2 series...the E-Train move to 9 G under .500... have won 3 of their last 5... 6 of the last 10... move to 9.5 G behind first-place SAC with 14 to play in the first half.

RHP TREY SUPAK: (ND, 5.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 90 pitches, 58 strikes) made his 12th start this season... third start against Oklahoma City this year and second at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark... induced two inning-ending double plays in the second and third inning... retired 11 of the first 20 batters faced... 10 first pitch strikes...utilized his curveball just 17% of the time but generated a 43% (3-7) whiff rate.

OF JARRED KELENIC: (1-for-4, RBI, R, BB, 2 SO) made his third consecutive start on Friday night since joining the Express on 6/2... has driven in a run in 2 of the 3 games... stole his first base of the season with Round Rock after stealing 7 with Charlotte.

INF JONAH BRIDE: (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB) continues his hot streak against left-handed pitchers... slashing .397/.513/.655 with 4 HR, 18 RBI and 15 BB... is hitting just .215 with 2 HR, 17 RBI and 27 BB against right-handed pitchers... belted his sixth homer of the year in the third inning... third homer this season with an exit velocity over 100 mph... two of them coming against Oklahoma City at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (Also, 4/7 105.5 mph).

RHP COLE WINN: (ND, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, SO, 16 pitches, 8 strikes) made his first appearance with the Express this season... sent to Round Rock on a rehab assignment after experiencing right arm fatigue... has appeared in 87 G over parts of the last six seasons with the E-Train dating back to 2021... is 22-18 with 276 strikeouts as a member of the Express.

NEXT GAME: Saturday, June 6 at Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 6:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

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Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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