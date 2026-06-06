Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/5 at Sacramento

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/5 at Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM at Sutter Health Park - West Sacramento, CA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Houston Roth (1-2, 3.24) vs. Sacramento LHP Joe Whitman (AAA Debut)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Took their first loss of the road trip on Thursday, falling 7-3 to Sacramento...Tacoma got on the board in the top of the first inning, as Victor Labrada hit into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded, putting the Rainiers up 1-0...Tacoma doubled its lead when Colin Davis hit an RBI double in the fourth inning...Sacramento put up three runs in the sixth inning and another in the seventh to lead 4-2...the Rainiers got one run back on Spencer Packard's third hit of the game, an RBI single in the eighth inning to make it a one-run game...the River Cats pulled away with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 7-3.

RAINIERS ON THE RUN: INF Axel Sanchez picked up his first Triple-A stolen base in the eighth inning on Thursday night, Tacoma's fourth consecutive game with a steal and Tacoma's 10th steal in a row without being caught, dating back to May 26...in that span, Tacoma's 10 steals are the second-most among full-season minor league teams without being caught and one of three full-season teams to not be caught stealing...the 10 steals are Tacoma's most in a row without being caught since swiping 13 bases from September 7-13, 2025...Tacoma's four-game stolen base streak is the club's second-longest of the season, trailing the seven-game streak from May 12-19.

ADD IT TO THE MANTLE: The Seattle Mariners announced Thursday that LHP Peyton Alford was named the their Minor League Reliever of the Month for May... Alford made eight relief appearances between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma in May, throwing 11.0 scoreless innings while striking out 20 against just two walks...between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma, Alford has now allowed a run over his last 11 appearances, stretching across 16.0 innings, tied for the eighth-longest streak in the minor leagues this season.

DAVIS THE DESTROYER: Over his last 18 games (since May 14) OF Colin Davis has hit .328 (22x67) with two doubles and six home runs, tied for the second-most in the PCL, sporting a 1.022 OPS...in the time, Davis' 42 total bases are tied for the eighth-most in the league...Davis has crushed on the road this season, hitting .355 (22x62) in 18 road games this season, the sixth-best road average this season (min. 50 AB) in Triple-A.

BACKSTOP BOOM: Rainiers catchers have been the top offensive catching unit in Triple-A this year, batting a collective .296, the highest mark in the circuit...Tacoma catchers also have a combined .825 OPS, the fourth-best among Triple-A teams... in his last 14 games, C Jakson Reetz has hit .333 (16x48) with three doubles and a home run, driving in five, sporting a .906 OPS in that time...C Brian O'Keefe's .287 batting average ranks ninth among Triple-A catchers with at least 100 plate appearances this season...O'Keefe is also tied for third among Triple-A catchers with 11 doubles.

REHAB REPORT: It was announced on Wednesday that Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is slated to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, June 7, with High-A Everett, and his rehab assignment will be transferred to Tacoma on Tuesday, June 9, when the Rainiers begin a six-game series against Albuquerque, with first pitch at 11:35 AM...the game will be Raleigh's first with Tacoma since the 2022 season.

CARSON CRUISING: INF Carson Taylor collected his third game with at least three hits on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored...since May 1, Taylor owns a .430 OBP, the 10th-best in the PCL...in that time, Taylor is hitting .300 (21x70) with five doubles, one home run, nine RBI and a 16BB/14K ratio, the ninth-best among PCL hitters (min. 80 PA)...Taylor has also been one of the best left-on-left hitters in Triple-A this season, hitting .308 (12x39) against southpaws, ranking seventh among PCL left-handed hitters (min. 40 PA), connecting on three doubles and a home run.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Dating back to May 14, INF Alejo Lopez has been an on-base machine, reaching at a .463 clip, the seventh-best in the PCL in that time...his .370 batting average since May 14 is also good for the seventh-best in the league...going back further to May 1, Lopez has hit .328 (21x64) with six doubles and five RBI, drawing eight walks to five strikeouts, with five multi-hit efforts.

RUCKER ON A ROLL: RHP Michael Rucker has put together a strong start to the season, allowing just four earned runs over 21.2 innings, working a 1.66 ERA...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 games under their belt, Rucker's four earned runs are tied the for the second-fewest and he owns the fifth-best ERA and best in the PCL...among PCL pitchers with at least 20 outings, Rucker ranks fifth with a 2.78 K/BB ratio.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.8% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the fifth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.3% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 69.5%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Thursday off as they traveled to Detroit for a 10-game road trip...the Mariners will play three games in Detroit, followed by four in Baltimore and three more at Washington before returning home.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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