Ferreras First Triple-A Blast Powers Sugar Land to Fourth Straight

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







EL PASO, TX - Another powerful offensive performance and dominant bullpen work helped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (27-34) secure their fourth consecutive victory, defeating the El Paso Chihuahuas (25-36) 9-6 on Friday night at Southwest University Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be [ ¬â¹Folder icon] found Land struck first in the top of the second inning. Zach Dezenzo worked a leadoff walk before CJ Alexander singled to put two runners aboard. Pascanel Ferreras then launched his first Triple-A home run, a three-run blast to center field, giving the Space Cowboys an early 3-0 advantage.

El Paso responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring three runs to even the game at 3-3. The tie was short-lived, however, as the Space Cowboys answered immediately in the third. Cavan Biggio and Joey Loperfido opened the frame with consecutive singles before Shay Whitcomb lined an RBI single to center, restoring Sugar Land's lead at 4-3.

The Space Cowboys added to their advantage in the fourth. Ferreras singled and advanced to second on a groundout before Biggio drew a walk. After both runners moved into scoring position with a double steal, and Loperfido ripped a two-run double to extend the lead. Whitcomb followed with another RBI single, capping a three-run inning and pushing the score to 7-3.

Sugar Land continued to apply pressure in the fifth. Dezenzo reached on a walk before Alexander connected on a two-run home run, stretching the Space Cowboys lead to 9-3.

The Chihuahuas battled back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, trimming the deficit to 9-6.

From there, the bullpen took over. RHP Logan VanWey tossed a scoreless sixth inning, allowing no hits and striking out one. LHP Tom Cosgrove followed with a shutout frame of his own, surrendering just one hit. The lefty returned for the bottom of the eighth and had two runners reach, bringing in RHP Miguel Ullola. After issuing a walk that loaded up the bases, Ullola struck out the next three batters in order, stranding the potential tying run at first. RHP Jayden Murray closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth, securing Sugar Land's fourth straight win.

NOTABLE:

- The Sugar Land bullpen owns the lowest ERA in the Pacific Coast League this week at 1.80. Over 15.0 innings, Space Cowboys relievers have allowed 12 hits, three runs, one home run, and four walks while striking out 17.

- Pascanel Ferreras went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBI, and two runs scored. The homer was his first at the Triple-A level and traveled 432 feet. Since joining the Space Cowboys, Ferreras is 5-for-10 with a double, a home run, three RBI, two walks, and four runs scored.

- RHP Miguel Ullola struck out the side in his third consecutive scoreless appearance. Since moving to the bullpen, Ullola has not allowed a run over 3.0 innings, surrendering just two hits while striking out six. He also recorded the hardest pitch of the game, a 97.8 mph four-seam fastball that resulted in a strikeout. That fastball was also the fastest-tracked pitch of Ullola's career.

- CJ Alexander went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. His 13th home run of the season moved him into a tie for second in the Pacific Coast League.

- Joey Loperfido went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, and a run scored on Friday night, recording his first back-to-back multi-hit games with Sugar Land this season.

Sugar Land will look to extend its winning streak to five games on Saturday night against El Paso as RHP Ryan Weiss takes the mound for the Space Cowboys opposite LHP Fernando Sanchez for the Chihuahuas. First pitch from Southwest University Park is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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