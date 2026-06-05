Isotopes Fall to Bees, 15-3

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







South Jordan, UT - The Salt Lake Bees scored at least four runs in three separate innings - totaling 10 extra base-hits and four home runs on the evening, en route to a 15-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday night.

Angels prospect Denzer Guzman led the way for the Bees, going 4-for-5 with two triples and a home run.

Topes Scope: - Charlie Condon drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 15 games. He is slashing .327/.448/.691 with eight doubles, four homers and 10 RBI during the stretch. Thursday was Condon's sixth game with multiple walks this year (last: May 26 vs. El Paso, two).

- Nic Kent connected on a solo homer, his second consecutive game with a long ball and seventh in his last 16 games. He is slashing .333/.431/.750 with 19 RBI during the stretch. Kent is tied for the second-most home runs in all of Triple-A since May 17, one behind Royce Lewis of the St. Paul Saints.

- Kent became the fifth Isotope to homer off Taijuan Walker, who faced Albuquerque three times early in his career when he was with the Tacoma Rainiers. Other Isotopes batters to take Walker deep include Alex Castellanos and Scott Van Slyke (2013), Carlos Triunfel (2014) and Ben Paulsen (2016).

- Cole Carrigg was 2-for-4 with a double, just his third multi-hit game in his last 15 contests. Carrigg is 14-for-55 during the span, and his season average has dropped from .367 to .338. He also walked, making Thursday the 13th time he has reached base at least three times in a game.

- Zac Veen finished 2-for-4 including a double, extending his hit streak to eight games. Veen is 17-for-35 with four doubles, three homers, and seven RBI during the stretch.

- Andrew Knizner was 1-for-4, and has recorded a hit in 12 of his last 14 games with a plate appearance. He is slashing .377/.397/.803 with eight doubles, six homers and 14 RBI during the stretch. The single was Knizner's 13th of the season, compared to 17 extra-base hits.

- Guzman became the 20th opposing player to collect multiple triples in a game against Albuquerque since 2005 (regular season and postseason). He is the second to accomplish the feat in 2026 (other: Alex Freeland, May 17 vs. OKC). It is the first time a Salt Lake player has done so against the Isotopes since at least 2005.

- Salt Lake's 10 extra-base hits were the second most allowed by the Isotopes in a game this year (most: OKC, 13 on May 17).

- Albuquerque relented 19 total hits, tied for their second most in a contest in 2026 (also: May 15 vs. OKC). The most came when the Comets collected 20 on May 17 in New Mexico. It was the fourth time Salt Lake collected at least 19 hits against the Isotopes since 2005 (last: April 7, 2023 - 19).

- The Isotopes suffered their largest margin of defeat in Utah (previous: 17-6 on July 23, 2019).

- Albuquerque has allowed at least five runs in an inning on 21 instances this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees continued their series on Friday at 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitcher Zach Agnos is slated to take the hill for Albuquerque in his second career start, opposed by Salt Lake right-hander Caden Dana.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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