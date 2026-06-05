SAC Postgame Notes 6.4 vs. TAC

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Tacoma (25-35) 2 @ Sacramento (34-24) 7

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 7-3, ending their three-game home losing streak...they River Cats are now 28-7 when scoring at least one home run...they are also now 17-11 at home, 11-10 against left-handed starters, 19-11 when committing no errors and 9-12 when their opponent.

John Michael Bertrand was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings...marked his second outing season where he did not give up a walk.

Spencer Bivens pitched his first game of relief since April 26 and earned the win, his third of the season and first since April 10...allowed one run on two hits, with no walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings of work.

Turner Hill (2-for-3) knocked his second home run of the season, a three-run, 389-foot shot to right center field...the ball had an exit velocity of 106.1mph, Hill's sixth-hardest hit ball of the season...389 feet was the exact same distance as his first longball on May 27...marked his 10th multi-hit game with Sacramento.

Nate Furman went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to 12 games, T-4th longest in the PCL...he is batting .352 (19-for-54) with 10 runs, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 10 RBI, two walks, four stolen bases, a .593 slugging percentage and a .955 OPS in that span since May 22...Furman struck out three times for the first time this season and third time in his career.

Will Brennan went 3-for-4, his third three-plus-hit game of the season and first since April 10...rejoined the River Cats after being optioned four the fourth time from San Francisco...he has hit safely in all but two games with the River Cats, batting .347 (33-for-95) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 RBI, four walks, one stolen base, a .375 on-base percentage and an .828 OPS in 23 games with Sacramento this season.

Osleivis Basabe went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the eighth...was activated today from the 7-day IL...knocked an RBI single in the sixth to give the River Cats a 3-2 lead...has reached base safely in 20-straight games, T-4th-longest in the PCL...he is batting .297 (22-for-74) with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI, eight walks, four stolen bases, a .514 slugging percentage and an .890 OPS in that span since May 1...was his ninth multi-hit game.

Jesús Rodríguez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the seventh...marked his 11th multi-hit game of the season in Triple-A...he has hit safely in 21 of his 27 games with Sacramento this season...in his time with the River Cats he is batting .330 (36-for-109) with seven doubles, two home runs, 17 RBI, 13 walks, four stolen bases, a .394 on-base percentage and an .844 OPS.

RAINIERS NOTES

The Tacoma Rainiers lost tonight's game, 3-7, heading back to the loss column...was their 11th win in their last 13 games...they are now 13-17 on the road, 19-26 in night games, 14-8 against left-handed starters, 6-5 on Thursdays and 19-12 when scoring first.

Jhonthan Díaz was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed two runs on five hits, with one walk and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work...has pitched at least 5.0 innings in each of his last five starts.

Colin Davis doubled in the fourth inning Thursday night, marking his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit...he finished 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI...three straight games with an extra-base hit is the second-longest active streak in the PCL...over his last 18 games, Davis is batting .328 (22x67) with two doubles, six home runs, 16 RBI, and seven walks.

Spencer Packard recorded his first three-hit game with Tacoma Thursday night, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI...it's his first three hit game since May 18 with the ACL Mariners and first three hit game as a Rainiers hitter since September 20, 2025...it also marked Packard's first multi-hit game with Tacoma since returning from the 7-Day Injured List on May 29.

Brian O'Keefe smacked his 11th double of the season Thursday, finishing 1-for-4 with a double...his 11 doubles are tied for the third-most among Triple-A catchers this season and his .287 batting average (29x101) ranks seventh-best (min. 100 AB).







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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