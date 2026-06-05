OKC Comets Game Notes - June 5, 2026

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (25-35) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (34-25)

Game #60 of 150/First Half #60 of 75/Home #30 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Trey Supak (2-3, 5.47) vs. OKC-LHP Logan Allen (2-3, 5.66)

Friday, June 5, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try for back-to-back wins against the Round Rock Express when the teams meet for the fourth time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Express have a 2-1 lead in the series...Tonight is Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's with players and coaches taking the field in special commemorative jerseys and hats. Friday Night Fireworks presented by Casey's are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets edged the Round Rock Express, 5-4, Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Zach Ehrhard led the Oklahoma City offense early with solo home runs in the first and third innings for the game's first two runs. Round Rock answered with a four-run fourth inning, collecting five hits, including a two-run double from John Taylor, as Round Rock went ahead, 4-2. The Comets scored three times the fifth inning to take the lead. Ehrhard picked up an RBI infield single, and Alek Thomas brought home two more with a bases-loaded single later in the inning. Wyatt Mills struck out Cam Cauley to leave the bases loaded in the eighth inning and then tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save of the year.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Allen (2-3) is scheduled to make his 12th appearance (11th start) this season...Last time out May 29 at Sugar Land, Allen allowed one run on five hits across 5.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts...Over his last two starts, Allen has allowed three runs in 10.2 IP while striking out 11 batters. And going back to further, he has posted a 3.92 ERA over his last four outings while recording a 17/4 strikeout-to-walk ratio...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 18 after spending the 2025 season with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization, going 7-12 with a 4.53 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 32 appearances (31 starts)...Allen is in his 12th pro season after originally being drafted by Boston in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy. He has appeared in a total of 45 games in the Majors with San Diego, Cleveland, Baltimore and Arizona over five MLB seasons from 2019-22 and 2024.

Against the Express: 2026: 10-5 2025: 12-6 All-time: 213-162 At OKC: 99-82

The Comets and Express meet for their third of four series this season, including the last of three series against one another during the first half...OKC took the first two series, winning four of six games in OKC April 7-12 and then five of six games at Dell Diamond April 28-May 3...This week marked the first time Round Rock started a series against OKC up 2-0 since sweeping a series-opening doubleheader April 10, 2024 at Dell Diamond...Nine of the 15 games during the season series have been decided by one run, including seven of the nine games so far in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...The Comets are 5-0-2 in the last seven head-to-head series with the Express (28-14), including wins in three straight series going back to last season (14-4). OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

Slowing Their Roll: The Comets picked up a win last night to improve to 1-2 in the current series. They are 5-2 over the last seven games and are 14-5 over the last 19 games as well as a league-best 21-9 since April 30. However, the Comets are 2-4 over the last six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Four of OKC's five losses during the last 19 games have been by two runs or less (9 R total), along with seven of the last nine losses over the last 30 games. Wednesday night's 9-5 defeat marked the first time since May 13 at Albuquerque the Comets lost by more than two runs (8-2)...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 at 13-16 following a loss April 29. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 34 wins rank tied for most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...Across the last 18 games (13-5), the Comets have won by seven-plus runs seven times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 135-57 margin...The Comets play their 60th game of the season tonight and will finish with at least 34 wins through the first 60 games for a fifth consecutive season. OKC went 35-25 in 2025, 34-26 in 2024, 42-18 in 2023 and 37-23 in 2022 through 60 games.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored Thursday as he boosted the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season to 25 games. He collected his second career multi-homer game, previously done June 1, 2025 with Double-A Portland (BOS) at Altoona. It was the ninth multi-homer game for Oklahoma City hitters this season...Ehrhard has also hit safely his last five games (8-for-18) and in 15 of his last 17 games since May 13, going 24-for-56 (.429) with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 16 walks...His 25-game on-base streak is the longest of his career and the longest by an Oklahoma City player since Esteury Ruiz reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025. It is also the second-longest active on-base streak in the league. During the streak, Ehrhard is batting .337 (29-for-86) with 17 RBI, 23 walks and 20 runs scored while posting a .482 OBP.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit two home runs Thursday and have now hit multiple homers in six of the last seven games (15 HR) and have homered in nine of the last 10 games, totaling a league-high 19 homers since May 24...In the 18 games since May 15, the Comets have hit a league-leading 32 homers, the second-most in Triple-A during the span...Overall this season, the Comets' 76 homers in 59 games are second-most in the league...Zach Ehrhard's leadoff homer yesterday was the third by the Comets this season and first since Ryan Fitzgerald May 5 vs. Salt Lake.

Bump on the Bump: The Comets have allowed 13 runs over the last two games after limiting opponents to eight runs over the previous five games combined. This is the first time the Comets have allowed four or more runs in consecutive games since May 13-14 at Albuquerque...Entering Wednesday, Comets pitchers had allowed three runs or less in eight of the previous nine games (19 R) and nine of the previous 11 games (26 R), allowing the fewest runs in Triple-A during the span as well as the second-fewest runs among the 120 teams in the Minors, only behind Single-A Hickory (25 R)...Following the second inning Wednesday night, the Comets had not allowed a multi-run inning in 47 straight innings, but Round Rock has collected four multi-run innings across the last 16 innings, including three rallies of at least three runs. The Express' four-run fourth inning yesterday was the highest-scoring inning by an opponent since Reno also notched a four-run frame May 22.

On the Mend: Evan Phillips began his Major League Rehab Assignment last night. He retired two of four batters faced, allowing a hit and walk with one strikeout while throwing 17 pitches (nine strikes). The appearance was his first since May 5, 2025 with the Dodgers at Miami as he is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed last June...Tommy Edman did not play last night but went 1-for-4 in his last game Wednesday. Edman is 7-for-20 with a homer and two RBI through six games with the Comets and has now collected a hit in all six contests. He is currently recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle...The Comets have had at least one Dodgers player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Close Calls: Two of the first three games of the current series between the Comets and Express have been decided by one run as well as four of the last seven games between the teams. The Comets have played in a total of 17 games decided by one run this season with over half of those against the Express (nine)...OKC improved to 10-7 overall in one-run games with last night's victory, and the Comets' 10 wins in one-run games are tied with Sugar Land for most among PCL teams to start the season.

Around the Horn: James Tibbs III drew three walks last night to match his season high, but his six-game hitting streak came to a close (9-for-22, 5 HR, 14 RBI). Tibbs leads the league with 17 homers, 35 extra-base hits, 141 total bases and 55 runs scored...Alek Thomas has tallied two RBI in each of his first two games with OKC. The outfielder hit a two-run homer Wednesday night and connected on a two-run single last night...Since May 19 (15 G), the OKC pitching staff leads the league with 149 strikeouts.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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