Tacoma Falls as 'Cats Claw Back in Game Three

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (25-35) fell to the Sacramento River Cats (34-24) by a score of 7-3 Thursday night. Spencer Packard recorded his first three-hit game with the Rainiers this season while Victor Labrada, Colin Davis, and Brian O'Keefe all recorded doubles in the contest.

Tacoma started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Alejo Lopez pulled a single into left field to lead off the frame and advanced to second when two batters later, Spencer Packard dropped a single into shallow left. Then, Connor Joe roped a single into right field to load the bases with one out. Victor Labrada grounded into a fielder's choice to score Lopez from third and give the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

Tacoma doubled their lead in the fourth inning. With one down, Labrada lined a double down the right field line. Colin Davis sent a double of his own into the left-center field gap, bringing home Labrada from second and making it 2-0.

Sacramento took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jared Oliva beat out an infield single to lead off the inning and moved up to third when Nate Furman punched a single through the right side of the infield. After Troy Taylor took over for Jhonathan Díaz, a Jesús Rodríguez sacrifice fly to right field plated Oliva to get the River Cats on the board, 2-1. Nate Furman stole second base when Drew Cavanaugh struck out at the plate. Jake Holton worked a two-out walk and the next batter, Will Brennan, dropped a single into shallow left-center field. Furman scored from second to tie the game at two, with Holton moving up to third on the play. Then, Osleivis Basabe pounded a single to right field to bring Holton home and give Sacramento a 3-2 lead.

The River Cats added on to their lead in the seventh inning. Turner Hill laid down a bunt single to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Oliva flied out and Furman struck out, Rodríguez smacked a double into the right field corner, scoring Hill and making it 4-2.

The Rainiers responded in the top of the eighth inning. Axel Sanchez lined a single into left field to kickstart the Tacoma offense. Two batters later, Sanchez stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Then, Packard poked his third hit of the contest into left field to score Sanchez and bring Tacoma within one, 4-3.

Sacramento sealed the deal in the home half of the eighth inning. With two outs, Basabe pulled a double into the left field corner and the next batter, Aeverson Arteaga, dropped a single into right field. Basabe scored from second to give the River Cats' back their two-run lead. Then, Hill (2) crushed a two-run home run into the Sacramento bullpen, making it 7-3.

Tacoma found themselves needing four runs to stay alive in the ninth inning. A Brian O'Keefe two-out double was the lone baserunner the Rainiers could muster, dropping game three of the six-game set 7-3.

The Rainiers will attempt to take a 3-1 series lead Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Colin Davis doubled in the fourth inning Thursday night, marking his third consecutive game with an extra-base hit...he finished 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI...three straight games with an extra-base hit is the second-longest active streak in the PCL...over his last 18 games, Davis is batting .328 (22x67) with two doubles, six home runs, 16 RBI, and seven walks.

OF Spencer Packard recorded his first three-hit game with Tacoma Thursday night, finishing 3-for-4 with an RBI...it's his first three hit game since May 18 with the ACL Mariners and first three hit game as a Rainiers hitter since September 20, 2025...it also marked Packard's first multi-hit game with Tacoma since returning from the 7-Day Injured List on May 29.

C Brian O'Keefe hit his 11th double of the season Thursday, finishing 1-for-4 with a double...his 11 doubles are tied for the third-most among Triple-A catchers this season and his .287 batting average (29x101) ranks seventh-best (min. 100 AB).







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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