Brown Sharp in Longest Rehab Outing as Space Cowboys Take Third Straight

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







EL PASO, TX - A strong rehab outing from RHP Hunter Brown and timely hitting helped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (26-34) secure their third-consecutive win, defeating the El Paso Chihuahuas (25-35) 4-1 on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first four innings as Brown dominated on the mound in his longest rehab outing to date. The right-hander allowed just one run on three hits while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Sugar Land broke through in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Cavan Biggio and Shay Whitcomb recorded back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. CJ Alexander followed with an RBI single to open the scoring before Carlos Pérez lined a two-run single, extending the Space Cowboys' advantage to 3-0.

El Paso plated a run in the bottom half of the inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The Space Cowboys got that run right back in the sixth. Pascanel Ferreras worked a walk before Tommy Sacco Jr. singled to put two runners aboard. Biggio then delivered an RBI single, pushing the Sugar Land lead to 4-1.

RHP Ethan Pecko took over in relief and was dominant. The right-hander tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three to preserve the lead and secure Sugar Land's third straight victory over El Paso.

NOTABLE:

- RHP Hunter Brown tossed 4.1 innings, his longest outing at any minor league level during his rehab assignment. Brown threw the 17 hardest pitches of the game, topping out at 98.9 mph. He threw 57 pitches, 38 of which were strikes.

- RHP JP France did not allow a run in his outing and has now thrown three consecutive scoreless appearances.

- Cavan Biggio went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored. It marked his second three-hit game of the season, with his first coming on April 26 at Jacksonville. Biggio also extended his on-base streak to eight games. Through the first three games of the series, he has drawn eight walks and leads the Pacific Coast League with 41 walks on the season.

- Carlos Pérez went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Through the first three games of the series against El Paso, Pérez is batting 7-for-14 (.500) with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI and one walk while striking out just once.

CJ Alexander went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Alexander has now reached base safely in 12 consecutive games.

Sugar Land will look to extend its winning streak to four games on Friday night against El Paso as LHP Josh Haderickson takes the mound for the Space Cowboys opposite LHP JP Sears for the Chihuahuas. First pitch from Southwest University Park is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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