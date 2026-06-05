Castañon Homers In Chihuahuas Loss Thursday

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-1 Thursday night at Southwest University Park and they've won the first three games of the series. The Chihuahuas have lost four consecutive games, matching their longest losing streak of the year.

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown started for Sugar Land on MLB Injury Rehab and allowed one run in 4.1 innings. The Chihuahuas' run came on a solo homer by Marcos Castañon against Brown. It was Castañon's second home run in as many games and his third in his past five games.

Chihuahuas starter Marco Gonzales struck out a season high eight batters, including the 1,000th strikeout of his professional career. Center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-4 with a single to move his hitting streak to 12 games.

Team Records: Sugar Land (26-34), El Paso (25-35)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Josh Hendrickson (3-2, 3.69) vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (4-1, 6.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 4 El Paso 1 - Thursday

WP: Pecko (1-3)

LP: Gonzales (1-4)

S: None

Time: 2:31

Attn: 4,566







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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