Chihuahuas to Host Play Ball Weekend Youth Clinic Saturday at Southwest University Park
Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO, Texas - The Chihuahuas will host a free Play Ball Youth Clinic on Saturday, June 6, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Southwest University Park. Limited spaces are still available for children interested in participating.
PLAY BALL Weekend is Major League Baseball's (MLB) and Minor League Baseball's (MiLB) signature youth engagement initiative designed to encourage kids, families, and communities to participate in baseball and softball. The global program features hundreds of free, family-friendly clinics in communities around the world.
The clinic is designed to introduce young athletes to baseball and softball fundamentals in a fun and engaging environment, utilizing whiffle balls, tennis balls, and plastic bats.
Registration is available online at: https://elpasochihuahuas.leagueapps.com/events/4961188-pbw-el-paso-chihuahuas-play-ball-clinic-2026
WHAT: El Paso Chihuahuas Play Ball Week Youth Clinic
WHO: Children ages 5-12 are invited to register.
WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026
EVENT TIMELINE: 8:00 a.m. - Gates Open / Check-In (Durango Gate ONLY) 8:30 a.m. - Clinic Begins 10:00 a.m. - Clinic Ends / Ballpark Closes
WHERE: Southwest University Park 1 Ballpark Plaza El Paso, TX 79901
EVENT NOTES:
Athletes should NOT bring cleats, gloves, or bats.
This is a fun instructional clinic utilizing whiffle balls, tennis balls, and plastic bats.
No equipment is needed.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to stay and watch from the seating bowl but will not be permitted on the field.
Entry to the ballpark will be through the Durango Gate ONLY.
There is no reserved parking for this event.
Limited spots remain available. Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
Fetch the Fun!
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