Chihuahuas Welcome Shooter McGavin and Bluey & Bingo During Upcoming Homestand

Published on June 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, Texas - June 2, 2026 - The Chihuahuas return to Southwest University Park starting tonight, Tuesday, June 2, through Sunday, June 7, for a six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros) featuring two special celebrity appearances alongside promotions, a giveaway, and fireworks.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet actor Christopher McDonald, best known for his role as the iconic Shooter McGavin in the classic golf comedy Happy Gilmore, on Thursday, June 4. McDonald will be available for photos and autographs on the concourse throughout the evening.

Fans looking for an exclusive experience can purchase a private pre-game meet-and-greet with McDonald for an additional $75. The package includes a personal interaction with McDonald before gates open, and space is limited.

The homestand concludes on Sunday, June 7, with a special appearance by Bluey and Bingo™Ã¯Â¸Â. The beloved animated siblings will be on the concourse throughout the game, allowing fans to take photos with the pair. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The six-game series also includes Bark at the Park presented by GECU on Wednesday and fan-favorite Star Wars Night on Saturday with an appearance by the 501 Legion, a Star Wars jersey auction, and a Fireworks Spectacular.

A complete list of the homestand promotions follows.

Individual game tickets are available for purchase online at epchihuahuas.com. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as high-demand games are expected to sell out.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | AG NIGHT

Presented by Cazadores

Game Highlight | AGRICULTURE NIGHT: The Chihuahuas recognize the hardworking individuals and organizations that support the agriculture industry throughout the Borderplex.

Game Highlight | STAR WARS JERSEYS AUCTION: The players will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Every Little Blessing. The auction begins at 12 p.m. and concludes at the last out of the 7th inning on Saturday, June 6. To view the jerseys up for auction and to place a bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677.

Ticket Special | MILITARY, VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS & GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAVE: Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government employees can enjoy up to a 25% savings on all Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at GOVX.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | BARK AT THE PARK

Game Highlight | BARK AT THE PARK PRESENTED BY GECU: Join the Chihuahuas for a tail-wagging good time and bring your furry best friend to Bark at the Park, presented by GECU, a night that is sure to be as fun for your furry friends as it is for you! REMINDER: Patrons must show proof of the dog's current vaccines to enter the ballpark, NO EXCEPTIONS!

Game Highlight | MATURE MUNCHIES PRESENTED BY AARP: Guests over 60 years old will receive a free hot dog meal from the Promotions Booth behind Section 112. Each guest over 50 years old will receive a voucher for a $1 popcorn.

Ticket Special | MILITARY, VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS & GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAVE: Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government employees can enjoy up to a 25% savings on all Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at GOVX.com.

Game Highlight | STAR WARS JERSEYS AUCTION: The players will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Every Little Blessing. The auction begins at 12 p.m. and concludes at the last out of the 7th inning on Saturday, June 6. To view the jerseys up for auction and to place a bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | CELEBRITY APPEARANCE

Presented by Speaking Rock Casino

Game Highlight | CHRISTOPHER MCDONALD CELEBRITY APPEARANCE: Get ready to meet Christopher McDonald, best known for his iconic role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore. McDonald will be on the concourse during the game for photos and autographs with fans. Looking for a more exclusive experience? Fans can purchase a private pregame meet-and-greet for an additional $75, offering the opportunity to meet Christopher McDonald before gates open and skip the line.

Ticket Special | MILITARY, VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS & GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAVE: Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government employees can enjoy up to a 25% savings on all Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at GOVX.com.

Game Highlight | STAR WARS JERSEYS AUCTION: The players will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Every Little Blessing. The auction begins at 12 p.m. and concludes at the last out of the 7th inning on Saturday, June 6. To view the jerseys up for auction and to place a bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | RETRO CAP GIVEAWAY Presented by Townsquare Media

Giveaway | RETRO HAT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY FRED LOYA INSURANCE: Take a step back in time with the Chihuahuas' Retro Cap Giveaway on Friday! The first fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition retro cap featuring a vintage-inspired Chihuahuas design with bold red, black, and white accents that pay homage to classic baseball style. Whether you're adding to your collection or looking for the perfect game-day look, this exclusive giveaway is a must-have for any Chihuahuas fan. Giveaways are subject to change without notice. Guests must be in attendance with paid admission. The limit is one per person while supplies last, and there are no exchanges. Giveaways are distributed exclusively for guests at each respective gate used to enter. Guests cannot receive a giveaway at another gate after ballpark entry.

Game Highlight | STAR WARS JERSEYS AUCTION: The players will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Every Little Blessing. The auction begins at 12 p.m. and concludes at the last out of the 7th inning on Saturday, June 6. To view the jerseys up for auction and to place a bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | STAR WARS NIGHT

Game Highlight | STAR WARS NIGHT: Meet characters from the 501st Legion, take photos in front of a Star Wars-themed backdrop, and bid on specialty game-worn jerseys during the jersey auction. Then, stay after the game for a Fireworks Spectacular that will light up the night sky.

Game Highlight | STAR WARS JERSEYS AUCTION: The players will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Every Little Blessing. The auction begins at 12 p.m. and concludes at the last out of the 7th inning on Saturday, June 6. To view the jerseys up for auction and to place a bid, text the word "BID" to 915-600-6677.

Game Highlight | FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR: Stick around after the final out and experience the best fireworks show in the city as our Fireworks Spectacular lights up the night sky, choreographed to music!

SUNDAY, JUNE 7 | GATES: 5:00 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | BLUEY & BINGO APPEARANCE

Game Highlight | BLUEY & BINGO APPEARANCE: Get ready for double the fun as Bluey and Bingo make a special appearance on Kids Day Sunday! Fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with everyone's favorite blue heeler sisters throughout the game. Appearance is included with game admission. Photo opportunities available throughout the game on the concourse.

Game Highlight | KIDS DAY SUNDAY: From Tykes on the Mic to an inning on the radio with the voice of the Chihuahuas, Tim Hagerty, this day is all about our kids!

Game Highlight | KIDS RUN THE BASES PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE: After the game, your kids (12 and under) can enjoy running the bases following the final out of the game!

Ticket Special | MILITARY, VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS & GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAVE: Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government employees can enjoy up to a 25% savings on all Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at GOVX.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2026

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