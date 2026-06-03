SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 6.2 vs. TAC

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Tacoma (24-34) 6 @ Sacramento (33-23) 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost tonight's game 1-6...they are now 16-10 at home, 22-18 in night games, 22-13 against right-handed starters and 25-11 when scoring first...did not homer for the 22nd time this season; are 5-17 in such games...recorded two double plays; marked their fifth multi-double play game of the season, four of which have occurred within their last 12 games.

Blade Tidwell was the starter and was dealt his first loss of the season...allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a season-high 5.0 innings of work...Tidwell has allowed at least one run in each of his last six outings for the first time since May 16-July 8 last season (10-striaght outings)...threw two wild pitches, the second time in his career giving up two wild pitches in a game...also happened May 4, 2023 with High-A Brooklyn, both came in the same inning in that game as well.

Nate Furman went 1-for-4 with a triple, his first of the season...he had one triple last season on September 12 with Double-A Richmond...extended his hitting streak to 10 games, T-5th longest in the PCL...he is batting .348 (16-for-46) with nine runs, three doubles, one triple, two home runs, nine RBI, two walks, three stolen bases, a .587 slugging percentage and a .947 OPS in that span since May 22.

Jesús Rodríguez went 1-for-2 with a double, his first since his last game with Sacramento on May 2 as he did not double with San Francisco...rejoined the River Cats today after being optioned on June 1 following a 14-game, 28-day stint with the Giants...has reached safely in every game except his first this season, extending his on-base streak to 24 games, the second-longest active on-base streak in the PCL, behind Chad Stevens' 39-game streak.

Will Brennan went 1-for-4, rejoined the River Cats after being optioned four the fourth time from San Francisco...he has hit safely in all but two games with the River Cats, batting .333 (29-for-87) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBI, four walks, one stolen base, a .365 on-base percentage and a .802 OPS in 21 games with Sacramento this season.

RAINIERS NOTES

The Tacoma Rainiers won tonight's game 6-1, ending their 10-game losing streak...are now 5-2 in seven games against the River Cats this season...are also now 12-16 on the road, 18-25 in night games, 2-8 on Tuesdays, and 7-9 when they get a quality start.

Randy Dobnak was the starter and earned his fourth win of the season...allowed one run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout in 6.0 quality innings of work...6.0 innings tied his season high; was his fourth game with 6.0 innings pitched this season...has pitched at least 4.2 innings in every game this year.

Colin Davis (1-for-4) knocked his sixth home run of the season, a 393-foot, two-run shot to right center field...he leads the team in home runs...he is batting .352 (19-for-54) with two doubles, three home runs, 13 RBI, seven walks, a .556 slugging percentage and a .991 OPS in 16 games on the road...leads the team in RBI (21).

Carson Taylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in the third...marked his third three-hit game of the season (also, April 24 and May 8)...has reached base in 12 of his last 14 games...leads the team in walks (30) and on-base percentage (.394) among Rainiers with at least 10 games.

Miles Mastrobouni (MLR) went 1-for-5 with a leadoff single, extending his on-base streak to six games...Mastrobouni joined the Rainiers on major league rehab on May 27 due to a right calf strain...was placed on the 10-day IL on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) and placed on the 60-day IL on April 20...he is batting .270 (54-for-200) with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, three RBI, a .330 on-base percentage and a .705 OPS from the leadoff position in his career.

Ryan Bliss went 2-for-5, his 10th multi-hit game of the season and second in his last four games...he leads the team in at-bats (198), doubles (11) and strikeouts (56).







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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