OKC Comets Game Notes - June 3, 2026

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (24-34) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (33-24)

Game #58 of 150/First Half #58 of 75/Home #28 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Josh Stephan (3-3, 5.82) vs. OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 6.84)

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The OKC Comets will look to even their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets lost Tuesday's series opener, but have won four of the last five games and 13 of the last 17 games...With a win tonight, the Comets can equal their season-best mark of 10 games above .500 (33-23).

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets offense was limited to three hits in a 3-2 loss to the Round Rock Express Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Round Rock scored the first run of the game in the second inning on a solo home run from John Taylor, who won an 11-pitch battle against Comets starting pitcher Christian Romero. Taylor struck again in his next at-bat in the fourth inning with a RBI single. A solo homer by Keyber Rodriguez followed in the fifth inning to boost the Express to a 3-0 lead. Oklahoma City got on the board with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth inning with a bases-loaded RBI single by Zach Ehrhard, which was coupled with an Express throwing error to bring in two runs and trim the deficit to, 3-2. The Comets did not collect another hit for the rest of the night.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Jackson Ferris (0-1) makes his eighth start of the season and fourth against the Express...During his last outing May 27 at Sugar Land, Ferris came off the Injured List to toss 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts...Ferris was sidelined May 7-27 with a hip impingement, and through his first seven starts, he has a 6.84 ERA in 25.0 IP with 15 walks and 14 K's...He ranks as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 11 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top-three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Ryder Ryan (2-0) is scheduled to piggyback Ferris' start and make his ninth appearance of the season with OKC...He last pitched May 27 at Sugar Land in relief, allowing one run and two hits across 2.2 innings with two walks and three strikeouts in a no decision...Since coming off the Injured List May 16, he has allowed three hits and one run over 8.2 innings with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Against the Express: 2026: 9-4 2025: 12-6 All-time: 212-161 At OKC: 98-81

The Comets and Express meet for their third of four series this season, including the last of three series against one another during the first half...OKC took the first two series, winning four of six games in OKC April 7-12 and then five of six games at Dell Diamond April 28-May 3. OKC has won eight of its last 10 meetings against the Express and six of the Comets' nine wins this season have been one-run victories...Eight of the 13 games during the season series have been decided by one run, including six of the seven games so far in OKC...The Comets won the 2025 series between the teams, including winning five of the final six meetings June 17-22 in OKC, with three of the wins coming by one run...The Comets are 5-0-2 in the last seven head-to-head series with the Express (28-14), including wins in three straight series going back to last season (14-4). OKC has not dropped a series to Round Rock since a three-game set July 19-21, 2024 and has not lost a six-game series since Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2022.

Liftoff: The Comets' four-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday, but OKC is 13-4 over the last 17 games and is a league-best 20-8 since April 30...All four losses during the last 17 games have been by two runs or less (5 R total) along with seven of the eight losses over the last 28 games...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 at 13-16 following a loss April 29. OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 33 wins rank tied for most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...The Comets have won five consecutive series for the first time since June 10-July 6, 2025, but that stretch included wins in two three-game series. OKC also won its first five series of the 2025 season....Across the last 16 games (12-4), the Comets have won by seven-plus runs seven times, and have outscored opponents by an aggregate 125-44 margin.

Hot and Cold: Over the last 19 games, the Comets are 13-6. In the 13 wins, they've combined to score 125 runs but have been held to 15 runs combined in the six losses, with three or fewer runs in five of the six defeats. In those six losses, the Comets have batted just .171 (34-for-198) with eight extra-base hits while going 6-for-45 (.133) with runners in scoring position...In the Comets' last four home games, the team is 1-3 and has batted .128 (15-for-117) with 14 runs. OKC has produced no more than five hits in any of the four games and has been held to four or fewer hits in three of the last four home games, including three hits in each of last the two games (6-for-55). The team has totaled five extra-base hits, including none last night, and is 5-for-24 with runners in scoring position across the four-game stretch...Last night was the fourth time this season the Comets did not collect an extra-base hit and the first time since April 23 vs. Tacoma...Last night was also the third time in the last 17 games the Comets were held to three runs or less.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard 1-for-3 with a walk and stolen base Tuesday as he stretched his current on-base streak to 23 games...During the streak, Ehrhard is batting .316 (25-for-79) with 14 RBI, 21 walks and 16 runs scored while posting a .465 OBP...The streak is the longest of his career and the longest by an Oklahoma City player since Esteury Ruiz reached base in 33 straight games June 22-Sept. 5, 2025. It is also the third-longest active on-base streak in the league...Ehrhard has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, going 20-for-49 (.408) with seven extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 14 walks.

Pitching Prowess: Oklahoma City pitchers have allowed three runs or less in eight of the last nine contests for a total of 19 runs. That includes a streak of five straight games entering tonight (8 R)...OKC has also limited opponents to three runs or less in nine of the last 11 games (26 R), allowing the fewest runs in Triple-A during the span as well as the second-fewest runs among the 120 teams in the Minors, only behind Single-A Hickory (25 R)...OKC pitchers recorded seven more strikeouts last night and have struck out at least nine batters in 11 of the last 13 games. Their 133 strikeouts since May 19 lead all Triple-A teams...During the team's current 20-8 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets' 269 strikeouts (251.0 IP) are second-most in the PCL and one behind Las Vegas...Entering tonight, the Comets have not allowed a multi-run inning in 45 straight innings...Last night marked the Comets' sixth loss of the season when allowing three or fewer runs (17-6), already surpassing their 2025 total for such losses (40-5).

The Third Degree: Reigning PCL Player of the Week James Tibbs III recorded one of the Comets' three hits Tuesday night, but snapped his four-game home run streak...Tibbs had hit five home runs over his previous four games on his way to being named PCL Player of the Week for May 25-31 by Minor League Baseball. Over six games in Sugar Land, Tibbs went 9-for-24 with six home runs and 15 RBI, including five homers and 13 RBI over the last four games...He became the first OKC player to homer in four straight games since Austin Barnes homered in five straight games Aug. 2-7, 2019...Since May 14 (16 G), Tibbs is batting .407 (24-for-59) with 10 extra-base hits, 24 RBI, 13 walks and 19 runs...Tibbs leads the league with 17 homers, 35 extra-base hits, 140 total bases and 55 runs scored and leads the Minors in extra-base hits and total bases.

On the Mend: Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment last night, going 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored while playing seven innings at second base. Edman is 6-for-16 with a homer and two RBI through five games with the Comets and has now collected a hit in all five contests.

Around the Horn: OKC is looking to avoid starting a series 0-2 for the second time this season. The Comets last lost the first two games of a series May 12-13 in Albuquerque, but came back to win the series, 4-2...The Comets' season-best seven-game home run streak (15 HR) came to an end last night. OKC has still hit 28 home runs over the last 16 games - most in the league since May 15 and tied for the most among all Triple-A teams during the span.







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