Reno Offense Powers Dominant Performance against Las Vegas

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Four multi-run frames, including three-run innings in both the first and second, helped the Reno Aces cruise to a comfortable 15-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators in their series opener on Tuesday night.

A Tim Tawa double and LuJames Groover walk preceded a big blast in the first by Tyler Locklear, as one swing of the bat from the first baseman gave the Aces (27-31) the early lead with a three-run blast out to center field.

The Aviators (32-24) tried to respond with one in the bottom of the inning on a Cade Marlowe RBI single on a dribbler back to the mound, but Reno repeated their three-run first by scoring two on an error and later adding one more on a wild pitch in the away half of the second.

Joining the home run party for Las Vegas was Jared Dickey, who's third of the season came in the form of a two-run shot that brought the game to 6-3. Dickey struck again in the fourth when he singled home a run with two outs. The six runs scored were Reno's most through two innings since Sept. 16, 2025 when they also managed six runs against Albuquerque.

However, the Aces quickly grabbed momentum back when Groover started the fifth inning by leaving the yard out to center field on a 2-1 count, kicking off a frame in which Reno scored five total times. Angel Ortiz and Luken Baker chipped in doubles, the latter of which drove home Ortiz for an RBI.

Before the inning could end, Reno strung together three two-out knocks that were highlighted by an Anderdson Rojas single and two-RBI double by Jacob Amaya.

That lead continued to grow in the sixth with Reno continuing the two-out magic on an RBI double from Christian Cerda while an error allowed one more to cross home plate.

Back-to-back singles had a pair on for one of Las Vegas' hottest hitters, Michael Stefanic, and he proved why by crushing a three-run homer for his third of the season. Despite that, Reno tacked on one more with another Locklear RBI single in the top of the seventh, bringing the contest to its 15-7 final.

The 15 runs scored are a new season high for Reno, and their most in a game since they dropped 15 tallies in a 15-2 win over Sacramento on Aug. 29, 2025. Those 15 runs were largely due to the eight doubles that Reno recorded in the contest, easily their new season high and the seventh time in team history they have reached that mark.

Making his Triple-A debut was right-hander Jose Cabrera (1-0), and it was one to remember as he punched out six hitters without issuing a free pass. Though he allowed four runs on six hits in his five innings of work, the offense was strong enough to earn him the win in his debut.

Unfortunately for Isaiah Campbell, he saw a streak come to an end as he went 20 appearances to start the season without allowing a home run until the Stefanic blast in the sixth. Left-hander A.J. Puk, who had his rehab assignment transferred to Reno earlier today, entered after Campbell and allowed only one hit while striking out one in an otherwise clean frame.

Tonight marked just the second time this season that the Aces have scored double-digit runs in consecutive games, as they only other instance in which they achieved the feat was in a pair of wins at home against Salt Lake on April 8 (14-8) and April 9 (10-5).

All nine Aces starters recorded a hit in the game, just the second time this season they have done so as they also achieved the feat on April 8 vs. Salt Lake, a contest they eventually won 14-8.

Tops among those players was yet another impressive effort from Groover, who totaled three hits in four trips including his solo homer while scoring three runs. In addition to those three hits, Groover also walked twice to reach base in five of his six plate appearances.

Locklear was not far behind him, as he logged his sixth straight multi-hit game which included his first-inning bomb and four total RBI. Those six straight multi-hit efforts are the second longest such streak in the PCL this season and is also the longest by an Ace since Adrian Del Castillo also did it in six straight during May 2024.

Also a catalyst in the lineup was the addition of Tawa, who made his Reno debut and ripped a pair of doubles and scored two runs.

Winners in three of their past four contests, Reno will look to take firm control of the series if they can win game two of this series from Las Vegas Ballpark on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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