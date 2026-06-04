Round Rock Bats past Comets

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets dropped a second consecutive game after surrendering a trio of multi-run innings in a 9-5 loss to the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (33-25) took the first lead of the game in the second inning on a solo home run from Noah Miller. Round Rock (25-34) answered with a three-spot in the third inning. The Comets scored in both the third and fourth innings on RBI singles from Hyeseong Kim and James Tibbs III to tie the score at 3-3. Round Rock jumped back in front in the fifth inning and went on to score six straight runs as the Express added three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth inning. Oklahoma City had 12 straight batters retired from the fifth through eighth innings, but rallied for three consecutive extra-base hits to start the ninth inning including a two-run blast from Alek Thomas cut the deficit to four runs.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has lost the first two games of its series against the Express and has started a series down, 2-0, for the second time this season and first time at home.

-Noah Miller's home run in the second inning was his eighth of the season. The infielder matched a career-high as he also hit eight homers in 2023 with High-A Cedar Rapids (MIN). Miller's gone deep at least once in each of the last four series...He finished the game 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

-Alek Thomas' first hit in an Oklahoma City uniform was a two-run homer in the ninth inning. Thomas was transferred to Oklahoma City prior to Wednesday's game after a pair of starts with the ACL Dodgers.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-4 at the plate while playing seven innings at left field, fielding the position for the first time since 2020 with St. Louis. Edman is 7-for-20 with a homer and two RBI through six games with the Comets and has now collected a hit in all six contests. Edman is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle.

-Zach Ehrhard singled to lead off the first inning and later drew a pair of walks as he boosted the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season to 24 games...Ehrhard has also hit safely his last four games and in 14 of his last 16 games, going 21-for-52 with seven extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 16 walks. He later threw a runner out at home plate as he now leads the team with five outfield assists.

-The Comets hit two home runs and have now hit multiple homers in five of the last six games and have homered in eight of the last nine games, totaling 17 homers since May 24.

-The four-run deficit in the loss was the largest for the Comets since an 8-2 defeat May 13 in Albuquerque...Each of the Comets' four losses over the previous 17 games entering Wednesday had been by two runs or less...The nine runs allowed by Oklahoma City ere the most allowed by the team since surrendering 10 runs May 14 at Albuquerque and the 12 hits allowed by the Comets marked the first time an opponent finished in double-digits since the Isotopes collected as many hits May 17.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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