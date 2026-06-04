Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/3 at Sacramento

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/3 at Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM at Sutter Health Park - West Sacramento, CA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (2-3, 4.65) vs. Sacramento LHP Matt Wilkinson (AAA Debut)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory in the series opener at Sacramento on Tuesday...trailing 1-0 after two innings, the Rainiers scored six unanswered runs to win the game...Victor Labrada and Carson Taylor drove in a pair in the third inning and Colin Davis hit a two-run home run in the sixth to make it 4-1...Tacoma scored again in the seventh inning on a Labrada RBI single, and another run on an error to lead 6-1...Randy Dobnak threw 6.0 innings of one-run baseball to earn his fourth win of the season, while Domingo González, Josh Simpson and Cole Wilcox combined for 3.0 scoreless innings in the win.

REHAB REPORT: It was announced on Wednesday that Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is slated to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday, June 7, with High-A Everett, and his rehab assignment will be transferred to Tacoma on Tuesday, June 9, when the Rainiers begin a six-game series against Albuquerque, with first pitch at 11:35 AM...the game will be Raleigh's first with Tacoma since the 2022 season.

CARSON CRUISING: INF Carson Taylor collected his third game with at least three hits on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored...since May 1, Taylor owns a .451 OBP, the fifth-best in the PCL...in that time, Taylor is hitting .318 (21x66) with five doubles, one home run, nine RBI and a 16BB/14K ratio, the eighth-best among PCL hitters (min. 80 PA)...Taylor has also been one of the best left-on-left hitters in Triple-A this season, hitting .324 (12x37) against southpaws, ranking fifth among Triple-A left-handed hitters, connecting on three doubles and a home run.

LOOK OUT, LEFTIES: The Rainiers are slated to face a left-handed starter for the 21st time this season, going 13-7 in the previous 20...Tacoma's 13 wins against left-handed starters are tied for the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Albuquerque's 18...the Rainiers rank third among all Triple-A teams with 24 home runs against left-handed pitchers...Tacoma's .482 slugging percentage against lefties is the fourth-best in Triple-A.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Tuesday was Tacoma's 269th of the John Russell Era, tied for the fifth-most in franchise history, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 269 wins are tied for the fourth-most in Triple-A.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Randy Dobnak logged his fourth quality start of the season on Tuesday and Tacoma's 16th, the most in the minor leagues...Tacoma's 16 quality starts are the most for a PCL team through 58 games since the 2024 Rainiers and Salt Lake Bees each had 16...the Rainiers are 7-9 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...RHP Gabe Mosser will make his 11th start of the season tonight, already with four quality starts under his belt, tied for the second-most in Triple-A.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Since May 1, INF Alejo Lopez hit .333 (19x57) with five doubles and four RBI, drawing seven walks to five strikeouts, with five multi-hit efforts...his .444 OBP in May was the fourth-best in a single month in his career (min. 50 AB) and his best since sporting a .471 clip in August 2024... .his .878 OPS in May was the sixth-best of a single month in his career and his .340 average in May was the ninth-best.

RUCKER ON A ROLL: RHP Michael Rucker has put together a strong start to the season, allowing just four earned runs over 20.0 innings, working a 1.80 ERA...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 games under their belt, Rucker's four earned runs are tied the for the second-fewest and he is tied for the fourth-best ERA...among PCL pitchers with at least 20 outings, Rucker ranks sixth with a 2.56 K/BB ratio.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.9% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the fifth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters lead all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.3% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 69.5%.

FEEL SO CLOSE: Of the 58 games the Rainiers have played this season, 36 have been decided by two-or-fewer runs, the most in Triple-A and 24 of 58 by one-run, also the most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have gone 14-22 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 8-16 in one-run games...six of Tacoma's last eight games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

HIT IT, MASTRO: INF Miles Mastrobuoni was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on May 27...Mastrobuoni was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List with a right calf strain on March 25 (retro March 22)...in six rehab games with Tacoma from April 8-18, he went 2-for-15 with one double and triple...Mastrobuoni was transferred to Seattle's 60-Day Injured List on April 20...in 2025 with Seattle, Mastrobuoni hit .250 with four doubles, one home run and 12 RBI in 76 games...in 31 games with Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 11 doubles and a triple with 18 RBI...Mastrobuoni also represented Team Italy in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in two games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners secured the series win with an 8-3 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday...Dom Canzone went 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, while Patrick Wisdom and Jhonny Pereda both homered...Logan Gilbert earned his fourth victory, allowing three runs over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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